This boutique hotel on Norway's Manshausen Island is made up of four sea cabins—one of which juts out from a natural ledge. Each of them fit two to four travelers or a family of five.
This boutique hotel on Norway's Manshausen Island is made up of four sea cabins—one of which juts out from a natural ledge. Each of them fit two to four travelers or a family of five.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
Concrete is used for the walls and ceiling and stone for the floors to maintain an urban, industrial feeling.
Concrete is used for the walls and ceiling and stone for the floors to maintain an urban, industrial feeling.
For this tiny house in the Belgian forest, a little extra square footage comes in the form of a glassed-in addition with a stellar view. The added space is home to an office.
For this tiny house in the Belgian forest, a little extra square footage comes in the form of a glassed-in addition with a stellar view. The added space is home to an office.
Set cover photo