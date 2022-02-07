My Cabin launched after Draugs couldn't find a prefab structure he'd want to vacation in. The exterior is made of spruce, which can be stained according to customer specifications.
"In some ways the strongest attributes of the house are probably the outside spaces,” says Court. The original cedar deck was replaced with Kebony decking that wraps around a century-old cherry tree. A pair of Andy rockers from Mamagreen face an ottoman by Kenneth Cobonpue. The accordion doors are a NanaWall SL-60 system that allows the main room of the guesthouse to open completely to the deck.
The overlapping roofs rest on structural timber window frames, allowing for column-free views through the interior.
The result of the project is an artfully arranged house that looks out on open fields (protected by a land trust) and the rolling landscape beyond. “The only downside is that the area is farmed, so we get manure smells,” Doug jokes.
“We realized that having a circular house allowed us to take advantage of all of the views, as well as the topography and the solar exposure to the south,” explains Heid.
The sculptural, Escher-like stair is crafted from plywood, which features a lapped detail for ease of installation. Existing structural elements—such as the columns—were exposed to reveal what the architects call "the mechanics of the renovation".
A dramatic landscape demands a dramatic building. Southwest facing deck of Starship House
The existing Ikea cabinet boxes received new Semihandmade fronts: the DIY Flat Slab painted Benjamin Moore's “Revere Pewter.” The butcher block was replaced with a Ceaserstone Empira White slab, and the wood shelves were preserved, though received new brass brackets. The brass hardware is from Rejuvenation and the pendant is the Pirlo from Tech Lighting. The new zellige tile is from Riad, in the Natural White color.
No whiteware here. In this moody apartment in Berlin, multi-toned charcoal gray subway tiles make up the backsplash, which contrasts with the pop of rosy color on the kitchen cabinets.
To complement the white-washed custom cabinetry in her kitchen, architect Julie Salles Schaffer has designed a tile backsplash to resemble "melting butter in a white pan." Daltile arranged her two-color AutoCAD design—white and off-white—onto a mesh backing for a small fee. To soften the edges of the cabinets’ drawers and doors, Schaffer requested radial edging.
A Boston loft in a former textile factory receives a minimal, efficient kitchen at the hands of Bunker Workshop. The client wanted to be able to prepare meals efficiently, so a red steel pegboard backsplash lets him easily access cooking utensils. The cabinets are IKEA.
The kitchen anchors the home as the central hub — cementing its importance in the family’s life. With light streaming in from the skylight above, a circular island includes recessed Bocci outlets at the perimeter to power dedicated workstations for Meera’s baking classes. “I love the kitchen. It’s probably my favorite spot,” she says. “Baking brings me joy.”
New Haven, Connecticut
Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The garage adds 100 square feet of living space, plus there is a large backyard.
Custom white oak shelving separates the media/guestroom from the kitchen.
The leather pull door handle is from Spinneybeck.
In addition to a desk, there’s a tucked-in bed for reading or relaxing. “The idea behind the office was figuring out three tiers,” explains Rachel, “rest, casual, and full-on work mode.”
A COZY AND MODERN INDOOR-OUTDOOR BEDROOM IN BUENOS AIRES
In Argentinean architect and furniture designer Alejandro Sticotti's bedroom, dappled sunlight and reclaimed-wood floors and walls give the room a warm, peaceful feel.
Maria Milans del Bosch’s Catskills home is attuned to the changing seasons. Sunlight pours into the double-height living room, where a Stûv fireplace and radiant floors keep the space warm in winter.
Black cedar siding gives way to bright interiors in the idyllic Highland Bungalow.
Designed by architect David Henken, the 1951 dwelling sits near the heart of the nationally recognized Usonia Historic District.
The Ki cabins, which is named after the Japanese word for tree, are nestled among light oak trees around the two-mile lake on the estate’s Hill Wood plots.
Built in three different cities and supported by the Aomori Contemporary Art Centre and Sendai School of Design, House of 33 Years comprises an exterior steel roof that was built on site and a series of pavilions and timber rooms underneath it.
An exposed wooden frame and corrugated metal exterior give way to bright, white interiors. The plywood kitchen echoes the timber framing.
Glenn Lazzaro and Azin Valy wrapped up a remodel of their 1965 midcentury chalet in White Lake last year.
Now available to rent on Airbnb, the revamped 1950s dwelling, known as The Surf Cabin, features airy interiors with laid-back vibes for a breezy weekend getaway.
Nikki Adcock and Rick Hill designed and built the Hideaway, a 162-square-foot cabin, to be a weekend retreat. It’s sided with Japanese cedar and features a matte black, corrugated steel roof that references traditional backcountry huts.