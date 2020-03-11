North of San Francisco, Faulkner Architects draws on agricultural influences to create a striking homestead.
A table custom made of planked, solid oak with a distressed rub finish serves as a kitchen island.T he height and width are fully adjustable to accommodate the homeowner’s needs.
The kitchen's monochromatic Italian farmhouse aesthetic was achieved by inspired design choices, such as a high back farmhouse sink, zellige tile backsplash, La Cornue range, built-in range hood, limewash paint, and imported limestone flooring.
The granite wine cellar features a custom-designed timber-and-steel table.
The 16-foot fireplace is crafted from local granite and features a five-ton, live-edge mantle stone that carries the marks of its making.
The house is part of a working agrarian landscape, with its three distinct volumes—day pavilion, night pavilion, and shed—inspired by the local vernacular architecture.
The shed was custom-designed with a shed kit company, and is clad in heritage-grade corrugated galvanized iron. It houses land-care equipment, as well as the PV panels and battery.
The view is the focal point in a bathroom sheathed in charcoal tile and complemented by wood accents.
Subtly textured and tonal, a metal backsplash can be a great idea in a range of spaces, from industrial to moody and sombre. In this particular kitchen, the backsplash and drawer pulls were fabricated by 12th Avenue Iron. The cooktop is by Miele.
A massive, custom cedar door was installed at the main entry along with a glazed sidelight.
The existing stone walls of Candlewood Lake House were painted a deep black and matched with a new standing-seam roof.
A closer peek at the kitchen. Here, you can see how the counter extends to the outdoor patio.
On some sides, the chicken coop features wood siding rather than louvered wood because of the orientation to the sun.
The covered approach, a common element in Wright's works, is flanked by Japanese stone lanterns.
Part modern farmhouse, part gallery, this vacation home just outside Tahoe National Forest is composed of four distinct gable forms separated by square, stone-clad volumes. It was designed by Tahoe-based architect Clare Walton. The interiors were a collaborative effort between the owner, who is an artist and art collector, and interior designer Brittany Haines of ABD Studio. In the kitchen, a custom-made, six-person breakfast banquet, crafted from walnut, is organized around a table that features cold roll steel table top and a turned wood base that has been ebonized black.
The Felds’ new kitchen is clean, modern, and laced with industrial touches (laboratory faucets, lab glass pendant lamps designed by Sand, stainless steel appliances) while animated by materials and crafted elements that radiate warmth: fir floors unearthed from beneath two layers of linoleum; a fireclay farm sink made in England; Carrera marble counters that extend up the walls; walnut shelving; and industrial mechanisms that put the hardware on display, such as the suspended rolling blackboard that conceals the water heater.
"The wood establishes a very emphatic and directional rhythm that orders the project," says Eduardo Cadaval, one of the firm’s founders.
Tacoma, Washington–based architect Ko Wibowo of Architecture for Everyone will discuss his Stevens Addition, which he designed for Ken Stevens, an active, vibrant man who’d been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Wibowo's clean-lined project is featured in the July/August 2014 issue. Photo by Coral Von Zumwalt.
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
"The buildings recall the agricultural forms of the local built environment, but as is our nature in our designs, we sought to take that context and evolve it to a more emphatic modern language. We sought to design something that was exquisitely proportioned in a quiet, agricultural way." –Tom Kundig, Design Principal
A bright kitchen is not only healthier for your eyes, it also makes preparing food safer and will probably put you in a cheerier mood.
The floorboards are lumberyard “culls” that had turned gray or cracked from being exposed to weather. Meffan had them re-milled into pristine planks with an old-world feel. Contractors typically pass up culls to get to the “good” wood below. Ask at your local home center, and you may be able to get them at a steep discount, or even for free.
The front door is made from re-milled old leftover beams. A custom pivot mechanism allows the weight of the massive door to rest on a tiny point, allowing for almost friction-free operation.
This stunning forest retreat in England uses prefabricated panels to minimize site impact, shorten construction time, and protect against weather.
Detail of dining area to kitchen
Kitchen and living area opens out to the North-facing sunroom
Cafe and Parlour
More than just lodging, Native also offers a cafe and parlor lounge for co-working, a bar and kitchen that serves craft cocktails and cuisine by executive chef Virginia Pharr, and a 3,500-square-foot, multipurpose event space.
Lodging at the hostel includes 12 suites that are outfitted with 65 custom-built beds tucked into handcrafted bunks complete with privacy curtains, a lamp, and plug. A communal "Romper Room" includes eight single beds tucked into handcrafted bunks, a California king-sized bed, sofas, three full bathrooms, and 1,000 square feet of space for those "rock star nights."
Leo Marmol and Alisa Becket enjoy one of their home’s many outdoor spaces.
