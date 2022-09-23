SubscribeSign In
Two mustard Crescent swivel chairs and throw pillows from West Elm add a touch of color to the living area. Under the chairs, a steel plate from the original shipping container reminds everyone what the house used to be. The fireplace is Fire Drum 2 by Malm and the firewood holder is by David DeSantis.
The wood cladding extends outside and wraps around a corner of the facade. Alemán Design Build oversaw the landscaping.
“We told Eric and Meejin we wanted the house to be highly conceptual. They got it right away,” says Patrick.
The 338-square-foot Fold House combines a pool pavilion embedded into the hillside with a two-story guesthouse.
The stairs lead up to a green roof that camouflages the building amidst the landscape and protects it from direct solar heat gain in the summer.
The pool volume features an 80' x 10' glass facade that slides open to connect the interior to the garden. “Minimizing the amount of deflection of the cantilevered roof at the sliding glass panels to a 10-millimeter max was a challenge,” say the architects. “We had to reinforce and brace the main structural beam greatly to stiffen up the roof, as well as double up our cantilevered beams.”
A breezeway to the right of the trough separates the pool pavilion from the guesthouse.
A Loafer sofa and Lounge chairs by Space Copenhagen for &Tradition are arranged around a Kim table by Luca Nichetto for De La Espada. The side table is a Lato marble table by Luca Nichetto for &Tradition.
The kitchen has become a lab for Scott’s food experiments and a studio for his ventures, such as the Acid League—a startup that makes artisanal “living vinegar” and condiments.
The custom kitchen cabinetry and table are made from Douglas fir. The Elefy dining chairs are by Jaime Hayon for &Tradition, and a Tine K Home pendant lamp hangs above. Polished concrete floors run throughout the space.
In British Columbia’s Soo Valley, only some 20 minutes from Whistler skiing, this off-grid residence designed by Perkins & Will is a pilot for Delta Land Development’s future alpine settlement. Principally powered by the sun, it’s built to Passive House standards, collecting its own water and treating its own waste. Heated by a GeoExchange geothermal pump, it also embraces natural ventilation with cleverly placed windows.
This warehouse conversion by Ian Moore Architects also features an equine genetics laboratory and an enormous garage filled with classic cars.
Annemie Lathouwers grew up in a forested enclave on the outskirts of Antwerp, Belgium. A nature preserve filled with stately pines, the area lured her back when she and her husband, David D’Hulst, began thinking about trading their house in the city for greener surroundings.
The curvature keeps the home cozy as it breaks up the open-concept main spaces. In the family room, there is a fluted concrete fireplace.
This innovative residential addition by Best Practice Architecture was built to give an aging family member a safe, well-designed, and private dwelling. In addition to meeting the immediate needs of the family, the space also needed to accommodate future use as a rental unit, studio, or office. Converting an existing garage was the perfect solution. Carefully placed windows and skylights provide lots of daylight, while exposed rafters create a loft-like atmosphere. A short walk through the entryway reveals the bedroom, bathroom, and laundry room. A lofted space above the bathroom can be used as storage, an office, or sleeping quarters. It also opens to a private back deck. All of these details come together to create an inviting, open-concept accommodation, making the relatively small footprint of this granny pad feel much larger than it really is.
"When the clients first saw the fire in the rammed-earth fireplace, they told me it instinctively connected with them, and they felt calm," says architect Tono Mirai on the curved profile of this feature.
In the open kitchen/dining area, a Log table by Julien Renault for Hem is surrounded by Emeco Navy chairs.
Noiascape Studio designed the various areas in the studio to be separated by bespoke joinery. The wood-lined sleeping area features a custom Kerf Works bed.
Inside the flat, a bright green resin floor (which is also heated) spans throughout, contrasting against the neutral-toned wood and cement walls. A light pink perforated storage cabinet adds another pop of color to the space.
A peek at the communal work space on the ground level. Residents of High Street House also have access to meeting rooms, an entertaining kitchen, as well as hosted events.
Originally intended as a play structure for the couple's daughter, the tea house instead became an office, stocked with Charles and Ray Eames-designed furniture in honor of the nearby Eames House.
Artist Christopher Florentino’s Ghost Loft is a delightful mix of midcentury treasures, Pop art, and Japanese design.
Rose-tinted windows help soften the outside world while Creme Cork flooring absorbs and reflects the warmth of the strong Florida sun streaming in.
One of two Shiro Kuramata Ghost Lamps light up this scintillating living room featuring a storage unit by Eames, a Herman Miller clock, and a Kuramata-inspired florescent light fixture. An orange Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen and a Kazuhide Takahama Suzanne sofa surround an Eames "surfboard table."
Artist Christopher Florentino created this studio to be a source of inspiration. "This space is for me as an artist—to create in, to keep me inspired," he says. "I don’t think there are many spaces that have a Keith Haring and Shiro Kuramata chair in the same space. I’m trying to show who I am as a designer and as an artist."
Wallpaper, ceiling features, George Nelson bubble lamps, and a slatted wood wall help differentiate areas in the open space. "I went a little crazy with wallpaper," says Flore. "I think it's more interesting than paint. But the best wallpaper here is this ocean. It’s good for creativity, good for life."
Artistic and cultural influences collide in this unique setting, but Flore’s favorite feature is the ocean. "All the windows open up, and the space is an interior balcony," he says. "So you have sunlight and ocean in your face no matter what."
The Andy Warhol’s Flower, 1964 and KAWS’s Seated Companion sculpture in the artist’s studio cleverly represent both the beauty and frustration of creating art.
SHED borrowed space from the front porch to increase the size of the living room by four feet and create a lounge spot in front of the fire.
Sunlight interacts with the carambola tree, casting shadows onto the wooden stair treads.
