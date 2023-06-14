SubscribeSign InaAngela HieterFollow4 SavesFollowersFollowingThe custom floor is made from maple. As you lift storage hatches and walk through the Airstream, the pieces follow a sea to sun design that designers Schmitt and Jacobs worked with Kyle on.To maximize functionality, Bolden custom built the interior structure, offering a mix of concealed storage and open shelving.The family dog, Bruno, "loves to nap by the fireplace,The Anza Airstream was designed to feel more open than other trailers, with little upper cabinetry.