The placement of the windows creates sight lines across the 4,770-square-foot structure. Northern Wide Plank sourced the reclaimed hemlock for the facade; Sherma Construction picked the specific boards to create a cohesive look.
North Hatley, Quebec
Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Verona chairs from Structube surround a vintage dining table.
The LAMAS team studied local and regional vernacular before beginning the design. “Many of the towns around here have a New England architecture. It's more Vermont-looking than the typical Quebec village,
Antique-looking birdhouses are displayed in a hallway office space upstairs.
“The [design] is simple and flexible, with an open plan on the first floor that allows the kitchen to flow into the dining and living spaces,” Clarkson said. Concrete floors help to unify the spaces, which feature a B&B Italia Bend-Sofa and Saarinen executive armchairs in royal blue velvet.
A new kitchen at the front of the house completes the trifecta of reworked rooms on the main level. It fits nicely into the notion of balancing new and old elements throughout the house, with oak detailing married to exposed brick, offset by strip lamps. The Hee bar stools are by HAY, the Caravaggio P3 pendants are by Light Years, and the range oven is from Britannia.
In the kitchen, the architects reigned in the house’s high ceilings for a more intimate feel; its lower height also tastefully hides unsightly ducting necessary for ventilation. Beneath the bar sit two Kaysa Black Bar Stools by Baxton Studio. A Gessi faucet complements a Blanco Modex sink.
For their new kitchen, Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke incorporated a Smeg cooktop, oven, and range hood, stainless steel cabinets from Habitat, and personal accessories like a prototype goblet.