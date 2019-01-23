The reclaimed hickory facade of the Micro Cabin by BC-OA is punctured by windows that overlook National Forest Service land.
Each Getaway cabin has a hot shower with bath products, and electric toilet, mini-kitchen, hearing, and either one or two queen beds with, fresh linens, and pillows.
Scott set the windows into deep recesses.
Protected from the northeasterly winds, the deck enjoys ample access to sunlight. “My concept of the deck was to treat it almost like an infinity pool where there’s a very sharp edge and it being coplanar with the floor when you’re in the house looking out you can’t really see anything but the water,” adds John.
Minimally separated by LaCantina walls of glass, the interior white-washed fumed oak flooring flows into the Alaskan yellow cedar deck built at the same elevation.
Beautiful views of the Buddha statue and lagoon can be seen in the approach to the front entrance flanked by Japanese maples. The homeowners often leave the rear LaCantina doors wide open for continuous indoor/outdoor connection.
The attention to detail extends to the design of the home's streamlined contemporary gutters.
A look at the dramatic slice in the roof, which provides an exciting intersection between modernism and the vernacular design.
The gable-ended structures reference the agrarian history of the site. Each roof is supported by dark timber and steel trusses, inspired by the property’s existing hay barn.
“The interest of this work lies in its simplicity,” LLaumett says. “The intelligence of the house depends on its placement and the materials that maximize its efficiency.”
Not only does the home deliver an abundance of privacy, it also provides access to a series of spectacular beaches close to the site.
The shed was custom-designed with a shed kit company, and is clad in heritage-grade corrugated galvanized iron. It houses land-care equipment, as well as the PV panels and battery.
The exterior combines recycled brick, radial sawn timber, and galvanized roof sheeting. "Materials were selected to meet the clients’ brief that the house fit within the cognitive idea of an old shed," explain the architects.
A freestanding soaking tub in the master bath is perfectly placed beneath a corner window shaded by the roof overhang.
The neutral palette of the open-plan kitchen/dining feels polished and contemporary.
The master bedroom overlooks unobstructed views of Lake Berryessa.
The kitchen leads directly to the lush garden.
The Rose Coast Residence, illuminated at dusk, makes an impactful contribution to the unique coastal landscape, bravely looking towards the future.
By foregoing additional landscaping, and rejecting unnecessary ornamentation, Jamie and Kathy wanted their home to appear, simply, as “a house on a hill in a field.”
Homeowners Jamie and Kathy were initially drawn to the vistas and views at the Coastal New Brunswick land that would eventually become the site for their future home. “At any particular time of the day, there are different colors on the water as it changes with the sun,” says Jamie.
Custom closets painted Benjamin Moore Sterling were added to both kids' bedrooms. One room has a built-in window seat (pictured) and the other has a built-in desk.
The kid's bathroom on the second floor is lined with white penny tile and white square tiles in a running bond pattern. The wallpaper is from Juju papers.
Between the structural beams is a piece of ceramic, which consolidates the plane of the roof.
A small workspace overlooks the gardens.
Located on 100-acre ranch just 25 miles from downtown Austin, near the famous Hamilton Pools at the edge of the Texas Hill Country, Rancho Buena Vida—"Good Life Ranch"—sits high on a shaded bluff, overlooking its own spring-fed water source. The existing ranch was refashioned as a comfortable, contemporary retreat for family and friends, and ample space for guests includes a refurbished 1976 "Texas Motel" Airstream, whose updated interiors include a mixture of wood paneling and the RV's iconic shiny silver finish.
Inside, Metropolitan armchairs by B&amp;B Italia and Artek stools flank a Morsø stove. The Flor rug tiles are arranged in a custom pattern.
Stealing the scene, an installation of some 1,500 hand-blown glass orbs by local artist John Sharvin hangs from the ceiling in the dining wing, refracting light from the track fixtures.
Located in the fishing village of Agger on the northwest coast of Jutland, Woodhouse is the perfect base for exploring Thy National Park. Whether it be mountain biking through the woods, horseback riding, windsurfing, fishing, or hiking, the options are endless.
One of the bedrooms in the annex also features a loft with two additional beds for children.
A white beamed ceiling adds structure to the open and airy living space bookended by immersive views of nature.
Massive walls of glass and large overhangs immerse guests in the Northern Sea landscape without sacrificing comfort.
A tub inset in the deck fosters a true retreat experience.
"The views to the north are unsettling, with tall, dense forest always in dark shadow," notes the architects. For that reason, they positioned the cabin so this serene seating area would take advantage of the southern view, which is more expansive.
The Felds’ new kitchen is clean, modern, and laced with industrial touches (laboratory faucets, lab glass pendant lamps designed by Sand, stainless steel appliances) while animated by materials and crafted elements that radiate warmth: fir floors unearthed from beneath two layers of linoleum; a fireclay farm sink made in England; Carrera marble counters that extend up the walls; walnut shelving; and industrial mechanisms that put the hardware on display, such as the suspended rolling blackboard that conceals the water heater.
