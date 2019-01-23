Located on 100-acre ranch just 25 miles from downtown Austin, near the famous Hamilton Pools at the edge of the Texas Hill Country, Rancho Buena Vida—"Good Life Ranch"—sits high on a shaded bluff, overlooking its own spring-fed water source. The existing ranch was refashioned as a comfortable, contemporary retreat for family and friends, and ample space for guests includes a refurbished 1976 "Texas Motel" Airstream, whose updated interiors include a mixture of wood paneling and the RV's iconic shiny silver finish.