Overlooking the pool is Veranda, an al fresco dining venue. The design team restored and expanded the hotel’s original 1920s fireplace with a double-sided feature, adding a historic touchpoint to the new dining space.
Overlooking the pool is Veranda, an al fresco dining venue. The design team restored and expanded the hotel’s original 1920s fireplace with a double-sided feature, adding a historic touchpoint to the new dining space.
Just off the spacious lobby lies the restaurant Breva, which features white-oak floors and green leather banquettes. An ode to Basque Country, the restaurant is helmed by four-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Casey Lane. French doors extend seating onto the sidewalk, activating the front of the historic hotel for the first time since its inception.
Just off the spacious lobby lies the restaurant Breva, which features white-oak floors and green leather banquettes. An ode to Basque Country, the restaurant is helmed by four-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Casey Lane. French doors extend seating onto the sidewalk, activating the front of the historic hotel for the first time since its inception.
A light-filled lobby vignette references the hotel's Spanish Colonial roots with added modern touches.
A light-filled lobby vignette references the hotel's Spanish Colonial roots with added modern touches.
Studio Collective outfitted the double-height, soaring lobby space in the spirit of great European hotel bars.
Studio Collective outfitted the double-height, soaring lobby space in the spirit of great European hotel bars.
A highly curated collection of artwork adorns the vibrant lobby, which is richly textured with dark woods, lush jewel-toned velvets, brass, and leather. A work by Jesse Mockrin hangs above the hearth.
A highly curated collection of artwork adorns the vibrant lobby, which is richly textured with dark woods, lush jewel-toned velvets, brass, and leather. A work by Jesse Mockrin hangs above the hearth.
The skylights in the hotel's lobby were old, dirty, and "a little bit decrepit," according to Goldstein. The updated space is filled with light and buzzing with creativity.
The skylights in the hotel's lobby were old, dirty, and "a little bit decrepit," according to Goldstein. The updated space is filled with light and buzzing with creativity.
Making the decision to buy a home is never easy; it’s hard to know what life will look like five or ten years down the line. But on the bright side, buying a home is exciting. The responsibility can be invigorating.
Making the decision to buy a home is never easy; it’s hard to know what life will look like five or ten years down the line. But on the bright side, buying a home is exciting. The responsibility can be invigorating.
Fisher &amp; Paykel has created a home-like environment for guests, allowing for a personal, human experience.
Fisher &amp; Paykel has created a home-like environment for guests, allowing for a personal, human experience.
The space is designed to create human experiences. The Social Kitchen is where visitors can relax and truly feel at home, while enjoying a meal with the showroom team over thoughtful conversation.
The space is designed to create human experiences. The Social Kitchen is where visitors can relax and truly feel at home, while enjoying a meal with the showroom team over thoughtful conversation.
Your Case Project Manager will take care of the ordering and receiving of materials, coordinate inspections, manage the team of craftsmen and trade experts assigned to your project, ensure that you get the new kitchen of your dreams.
Your Case Project Manager will take care of the ordering and receiving of materials, coordinate inspections, manage the team of craftsmen and trade experts assigned to your project, ensure that you get the new kitchen of your dreams.
Julia and Dusty Wheeler’s family home in San Diego features a curated collection of handmade pieces, vintage treasures, global goods, and skateboarding memorabilia. The midcentury residence sports a classic "Southern California cool" ambience.
Julia and Dusty Wheeler’s family home in San Diego features a curated collection of handmade pieces, vintage treasures, global goods, and skateboarding memorabilia. The midcentury residence sports a classic "Southern California cool" ambience.
Dark hues, warm light, and curved tones constrast the straight, white lines seen elsewhere.
Dark hues, warm light, and curved tones constrast the straight, white lines seen elsewhere.
Dark leather brings some warmth, but barely.
Dark leather brings some warmth, but barely.
In this large open space glass helps to create partitions and natural structure.
In this large open space glass helps to create partitions and natural structure.
A work area is flooded with massive amounts of natural light.
A work area is flooded with massive amounts of natural light.
The cavernous and light-flooded entry contrasts blacks and whites with bursts of life.
The cavernous and light-flooded entry contrasts blacks and whites with bursts of life.
Designer and prefab proponent Jennifer Siegal’s home is a site of continual experimentation. To create the custom leather-and-rope-wrapped handrail on the new staircase, she collaborated with Nicole Blue and Gabriela Schweizer, interns at her Office of Mobile Design.
Designer and prefab proponent Jennifer Siegal’s home is a site of continual experimentation. To create the custom leather-and-rope-wrapped handrail on the new staircase, she collaborated with Nicole Blue and Gabriela Schweizer, interns at her Office of Mobile Design.
BA Residence is a minimal home located in Wilrijk, Belgium, designed by Vincent Van Duysen. Consideration of the highly residential character of the neighborhood and beautiful protected trees on the site were key influences to how the client’s brief was met. The architectural concept was developed around these parameters with traditional modernist references found in Mies Van Der Rohe’s Krefeld Villa’s or the brick residences of local Antwerpen architect Nachman Kaplansky. The use of materials – red brick, dark-grey window frames, large glass surfaces, and recessed eaves – makes reference to the cottage-villa typology, however, the consistent and rigorous application of these materials produces a new entity and atmosphere within the neighborhood. A timeless design that, because of its subdued manner, opposes the neo-kitsch villas to be found nearby. The concept for the house is driven by the format of the brick and its application across several stacked and offset geometries that aim to draw the garden into the interior, give the project a sculptural quality.
BA Residence is a minimal home located in Wilrijk, Belgium, designed by Vincent Van Duysen. Consideration of the highly residential character of the neighborhood and beautiful protected trees on the site were key influences to how the client’s brief was met. The architectural concept was developed around these parameters with traditional modernist references found in Mies Van Der Rohe’s Krefeld Villa’s or the brick residences of local Antwerpen architect Nachman Kaplansky. The use of materials – red brick, dark-grey window frames, large glass surfaces, and recessed eaves – makes reference to the cottage-villa typology, however, the consistent and rigorous application of these materials produces a new entity and atmosphere within the neighborhood. A timeless design that, because of its subdued manner, opposes the neo-kitsch villas to be found nearby. The concept for the house is driven by the format of the brick and its application across several stacked and offset geometries that aim to draw the garden into the interior, give the project a sculptural quality.
The entire living and dining space features tough polished concrete floors. The architects intentionally contrasted the darker concrete and veneered pantry against the neutral white walls and marble. This color play runs through the renovated areas.
The entire living and dining space features tough polished concrete floors. The architects intentionally contrasted the darker concrete and veneered pantry against the neutral white walls and marble. This color play runs through the renovated areas.
Set cover photo