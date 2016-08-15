Seeking an escape from bustling city life, a Manhattan couple embarks on a renovation in the verdant Hudson Valley.
Open rectangular cutouts in modern wood cabinetry were the way to go in this bathroom vanity.
The second-floor bathroom's colorful Tex tiles from Mutina sport an array of different textures for a unique tactile experience.
As shown above, yellow accents appear throughout the interior. Photo by Andrew Wuttke.
White tile and black fixtures form a striking contrast in another bath.
In the kitchen, an island countertop serves as a mixed-use area for cooking, storage, and seating for up to five people. The room opens up to an outdoor dining area.
In the kitchen, black-cushioned bar stools by Erik Buch pop against the blonde wood counters, custom white melamine cupboards, and milky ceramic tile backsplash. The kitchen sink is by Franke, the faucet by Grohe, and the fridge by Liebherr.
A new kitchen at the front of the house completes the trifecta of reworked rooms on the main level. It fits nicely into the notion of balancing new and old elements throughout the house, with oak detailing married to exposed brick, offset by strip lamps. The Hee bar stools are by HAY, the Caravaggio P3 pendants are by Light Years, and the range oven is from Britannia.
