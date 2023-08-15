One of the most difficult parts of the project, according to MacLean, the floating staircase in the main house connects the main living area with the upstairs. The stainless steel railings match the ones found on the exterior deck.
The living area in the main home is a spacious volume that opens onto the wraparound deck. The suspended bridge between the primary suite and the study blends with the interior architecture.
Triangle-shaped details add character and symmetry, and deep window wells allow plenty of daylight to reach the carriage house's interiors.
The carriage house, which sits just east of the main residence, is a modern interpretation of a Vermont barn. The building's lofted bedroom is topped by an elegant ceiling of Vermont ash.