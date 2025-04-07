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Andy Macpherson Studio
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Before & After: She Cloaked Her 1970s Brick Home in a Concrete-and-Metal “Skin”
A retiree transformed her suburban residence by adding a surprisingly airy brutalist extension at the front.
Smart Design Saved This Backyard House From a Devastating Flood
Robust materials and an elevated stance allow a family’s studio to weather brutal conditions in a disaster-prone region of...
An Improved Veranda and Shades of Green Make This Queenslander Cottage a Subtropical Dream
To suit a multigenerational family, Brisbane firm Arcke built an apartment below the residence and connected them with a...