Clad in red shingles, the house’s titular dome is located in the midst of a lychee garden. All of its parts have been neatly fitted together, allowing the home to meet German Passive House standards and keeping energy consumption to a minimum. The benches, walls, and frame for the outdoor seating area were built from reclaimed wood and brick.
Clad in red shingles, the house’s titular dome is located in the midst of a lychee garden. All of its parts have been neatly fitted together, allowing the home to meet German Passive House standards and keeping energy consumption to a minimum. The benches, walls, and frame for the outdoor seating area were built from reclaimed wood and brick.
German engineer Walter Bauersfeld can take credit for erecting the first geodesic dome in 1926, a replica of the night sky that glowed with nearly 5,000 stars. But Fuller’s work popularizing these hyper-efficient structures led to their mass adaptation around the world—more than 300,000 exist at last count. During a teaching stint at Black Mountain College from 1948-1949, Fuller refined synergetic geometry and the dome concept, utilizing a spherical arrangement of triangles to cover more space with less material. Bucky was soon creating domes for the U.S. military (covering, among other things, radar station in the Arctic Circle) and the Ford Motor Company, and popularizing the concept with worldwide audiences at the 1954 Milan Triennale.
German engineer Walter Bauersfeld can take credit for erecting the first geodesic dome in 1926, a replica of the night sky that glowed with nearly 5,000 stars. But Fuller’s work popularizing these hyper-efficient structures led to their mass adaptation around the world—more than 300,000 exist at last count. During a teaching stint at Black Mountain College from 1948-1949, Fuller refined synergetic geometry and the dome concept, utilizing a spherical arrangement of triangles to cover more space with less material. Bucky was soon creating domes for the U.S. military (covering, among other things, radar station in the Arctic Circle) and the Ford Motor Company, and popularizing the concept with worldwide audiences at the 1954 Milan Triennale.
R. Buckminster Fuller holds up a Tensegrity sphere in 1979.
R. Buckminster Fuller holds up a Tensegrity sphere in 1979.
Artist's Studio
Artist's Studio
Sunlight streams through tall glass panels into the kitchen and living area, while on the opposite wall, a high band of windows top built-in storage, a window seat, and a pizza oven. Photo by Ron Johnson.
Sunlight streams through tall glass panels into the kitchen and living area, while on the opposite wall, a high band of windows top built-in storage, a window seat, and a pizza oven. Photo by Ron Johnson.

12 more saves

Set cover photo