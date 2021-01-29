Clerestory windows invite natural light into the kitchen, which features custom cabinetry and Viking appliances.
A wood-framed chalkboard folds down from a wall in the kitchen and provides more counter space and a dining area. The open wood shelving was crafted from a beloved table that did not fit in the tiny home.
Will Gamble Architects revives a crumbling, 17th-century structure with a svelte addition of steel, brick, and glass.
The side of the home opens onto a lush patio, complete with terraced planters and new landscape lighting. Views from the opposite direction look up to the Hollywood sign.
With views of the San Jacinto Mountains, the half-acre lot serves as an idyllic setting for entertaining and relaxing. In addition to the pool, the fenced-in area also includes an outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and detached guest house.
Known as the Gillman Residence, the midcentury home was recently restored by Thomboy Properties and is now seeking a new buyer.
From its locally quarried stone foundation to its zinc-coated copper roof, the cottage was inspired by its surroundings. “We talked a lot with our client about what the materiality would be,” says architect Karen Stonely, who, citing the organic style of Bar Harbor architect Robert Patterson, designed the structure with wood rather than drywall.
Giant oak trees dominate, and offer coveted shade, in the courtyard.
Interior designer Eva Holbrook and artist Jamie Williams brought this cozy mountain retreat back to life by embracing an “uncluttered simplicity” design concept. They brought the outdoors in by incorporating wood elements, big windows, and reclaimed materials.
“From anywhere in the house, you have a sense of the outdoors,” says Melonie, “and yet it’s very private.” Ikegami agrees. “The building was really about the landscape—it can dissolve into the background,” he says. In the master bedroom, Japanese Tansu chests from the couple’s previous home flank a Duxiana bed. The full-height windows and swing door are from Western Window Systems.
Farca furnished the living room with a Serge Mouille three-arm floor lamp, custom sofas from EF Collection, and Surface tables by Vincent Van Duysen for B&B Italia.
This single-family residence in Bloomfield, Michigan, known as the Treehaus, embodies the iconic style of midcentury modernism. Thanks to a thoughtful renovation, this rare dwelling has been restored to its original state of refined elegance.
The kitchen features small appliances—including a marine refrigerator, gas burner, and oven.
Roof overhangs will provide shade from the sun, protection from the rain, and a defined area for socializing.
Exterior
The renovated kitchen features quartz counters and natural maple cabinets, and it flows easily with the rest of the renovated open plan.
"It was important that the kitchen was open for both entertaining and for daily use. The cook top is in the island so the cook and the food is the focus of the conversation," Troyer says.
View of living room
Full-height sliding glass doors bring a sense of the outdoors into the home.
One of the greatest design challenges, according to Franz and Paré-Mayer, was reimagining the dark, unfinished garage space in a way that would “establish [it] as primary, instead of an afterthought to the original floor above.” This was achieved by layering open, linked spaces on the ground floor and sticking to a few carefully selected materials for cohesion and fluidity. There are hardly any hallways in the home; every space serves a function. Polished concrete floors continue throughout the new living level, and a bent metal dining chair with a reclaimed Douglas fir backrest made by Scholz sits in front of an open white oak staircase.
The new master bathroom was expanded. The maroon sink was moved to a new location and has a more sculptural feel.
In this Brazilian home, São Paulo studio Jacobsen Arquitetura placed laminated timber porticoes approximately 1.31 feet apart, to create a dynamic linear aesthetics that brings to mind the tori gates of Kyoto’s famous Fushimi Inari shrine.
With its open porch with an overhung roof, clerestory windows, and high ceilings, the Roadhaus Wedge RV by Wheelhaus feels much larger and more open than its 250 square feet would suggest.
The kitchen also includes a small dining area and a stone fireplace.
One of the bedrooms on the first floor has two study nooks.
The architect's selected starkly different dark and light hues to echo their contrast of new and old.
Commissioned as part of the popular Chinese reality television show Beautiful House, Beijing–based studio Evolution Design Architects was given a budget of 600,000 RMB (approximately $87,965 USD) for construction and interior design, as well as just two months to complete the transformation.
The idea for a new 1,722-square-foot house was born when the home's owner spoke to Ziyu Zhuang of RSAA: "Look at the tallest tree that survived in our village. It’s beautiful. It should be seen in this house after it's been rebuilt." And so the design of the home, named Tongling Recluse, evolved around preserving the tree and elements from the old ruins.
An oasis of calm and learning for the residents of the village, the library has a main structure of steel and wood, and was built with pine, terrazzo, and clear "sun panels" that allow light to pass through.
An old sugarcane dock was turned into a swimming pool, which offers views of the Karst mountains and Li River from a distance.
The home's large windows offer expansive views of downtown Los Angeles.
ICON's 3D-printed home is both a proof of concept, as well as an expression of 3D printing's capabilities to execute curved, unique designs.
