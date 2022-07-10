SubscribeSign In
The once dim, cramped kitchen in this 1963 Eichler in San Jose, California, now features luxe vinyl tiling, white slab fronts from Semihandmade, and a dual-pane window, courtesy of Cathie Hong Interiors.
White Kitchen with High Window
A pair of Splügen Braü pendants from Flos hang near a kitchen island topped with black Swedish granite. The faucets are from Vola and the appliances are from Siemens.
A trio of Norman counter stools by Rove Concepts sits underneath Cast pendant lights by Menu in the kitchen. Estate Interiors crafted the custom range hood.
A long window was used as a backsplash in the kitchen to bring in even more light to the space.
"I created an entire wall of cabinetry on the North side of the main living and dining area to organize the kitchen and living spaces,
On the interior, the kitchen-and-dining extension features large concrete floor tiles and light-gray concrete blockwork on the walls. Exposed Douglas fir ceiling joists, bespoke birch plywood cabinets, and Corian countertops lend texture to the space. A skylight and tall glass doors that lead to the garden bring in natural light.
The shared kids’ bath features a tile terrazzo floor, soaking tub, and Brodware taps. The clerestory window lets in northern light without compromising privacy.
Handmade, matte Spanish tiles supplied by the client line the bathroom walls and complement the Brodware tapware for a clean and minimalist look.
In one such instance, the shower wall acts as a canvas for displaying a beam of sunlight entering from the skylight above. The bathroom’s crisp white tiles complement the home’s calm vibes. Photo by Kevin Scott
Selecting a new vanity for your bathroom has myriad benefits. It can make the space feel completely new, provide extra storage, and even allow for smoother morning routines. Here, we’ve culled some of our best tips for how to pick out a new bathroom vanity for just about any bathroom size.
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
New plantings provide privacy for the glass-walled shower in the master bathroom. The matte black fixtures are by Phoenix.
The children’s bathroom features a sink from Reece and Pittorica tiles from Classic Ceramics.
The custom white oak vanity was given the same treatment as the storage in the family room.
After: "We don't believe in the hierarchy of materials,
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
