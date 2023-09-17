SubscribeSign In
The main bathroom, with a prominently placed soaking tub, is a restorative haven within the home. "My favorite part [of the home] is the bathtub, which has a clerestory window of the downtown skyline, and another window that looks out to see the Hollywood sign in the distance," shares Melanie. The luminous space features ceramic floor tile from Ceramic Technics in Ecco Mineral Stone 2.0, Wilsonart quartz counters in Rio Upano, and a white LED sconce by StudioM. The white oak vanity was custom designed by OPEN For Humans.
The upstairs master bathroom is teeming with light thanks to its skylight and windows, and looks more luxurious than it is thanks to marble-like ceramic tile and walnut-faced plywood cabinets.
A clerestory window lets sunlight into the primary bath without compromising privacy. The water closet and pivoting shower doors are fabricated from frosted glass. Large format porcelain slab walls mitigates the need for distracting grout lines.
The primary bath has a custom vanity and a textured tile backsplash.
The shower.
The team had a lot of discussions with the owner on the striped pattern of the Moroccan tile in the main bathroom, which makes the space feel larger and blends the green and cream palette used throughout the house.
The Japanese bathroom is well lit by many windows. The home's palette of Hokkaido Cedar wood, concrete floors and grey-textured walls is condensed into this intimate space.
A primary suite was created on the new second level, complete with a freestanding tub.
The freestanding tub was oriented precisely so that the bather can enjoy maximum forest views during a soak.
For the bathroom, local studio Dusty Whipple Designs created a custom concrete sink. It sits within waterproof tadelakt plaster walls that run into the shower and around the room.
The tub sold the downstairs tenants on the unit.
The adjoining bathroom gets indirect daylight via openings in the brick wall and a transom window.
The adjacent bathroom was plastered to maintain the minimalist palette, and provide soothing contrast with the wood detailing everywhere else.
A wall of breeze block open to the elements and sun from a skylight create a sort of outdoor shower inside the bathroom off the main bedroom.
Mater ensuite with a breathtaking view
Rain shower
Bedrosians ceramic tile was used on the walls and ceiling in the master bathroom.
Wooden beams show off the 18.5-tall ceiling in the master bathroom.
"We really wanted to enhance natural lighting so the shower has a skylight in it to luminate the space during the day," Frank Lin says. The spa-like space includes concrete countertops, antique white oak cabinets, and limestone tile floors.
A Wyndham Collection freestanding tub anchors the master bath. Low-flow fixtures are installed throughout.
Master bathroom
Even from the bathtub there are unobstructed views and connection to the lake right outside the windows.
All three bedroom suites come with a soaking tub overlooking ocean views.
The lower floor houses a spa, gym, and office. A built-in bathroom by Espace Cuisine includes a sauna.
The woodburning sauna stove is made by a Finnish company, IKI.
The wall of the master bathroom is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova, paired with tumbled limestone floor tiles from Tera Nova. A Michael Anastassiades Flos pendant light from Living Edge brightens the space. The bespoke vanity was designed by Carter Williamson and built by House by Hart Joinery. "Again, we used timber half-dowels to tie the look in with the kitchen," says Peake.
The full-height glass sliding door leads to a balcony that overlooks the backyard. The wall is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova.
The original ensuite featured an awkward triangular shower, and was, as Daniel recalls, “the size of a closet. It looked like a powder room.” Clever use of millwork redirected the light from the skylight away from the bedroom and into the bathroom.
