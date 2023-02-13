SubscribeSign In
The living and dining room look out to the central courtyard, promoting indoor/outdoor living. Here, five doors slide into a pocket in the wall to create a nearly 23-foot-wide opening on one side looking into the garden. Another set on the opposite side enhances cross ventilation.
In the coastal town of Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia, local practice Harley Graham Architects elevates the Australian "garden studio" with this 646-square-foot granny flat. Named Marvel Street Studio, the guesthouse is an addition to a home designed by Paul Uhlmann.
Uniform color brings attention to the surrounding natural beauty, as well as the architectural form and simplicity.
This Cupertino home features a conversation pit outfitted with a 250-square-foot configuration of Patricia Urquiola’s Tufty-Time sofa for B&B Italia. Overhead, flush-mounted LED strips demarcate the lounge area. - Cupertino, California Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Garcia clad the ADU’s exterior with a local Texas limestone, similar in color and texture to the main house, “just to tie the two together visually,” says the architect.
According to the firm, the key points of the design of the Pipa House are modularity, quality, sustainability, adaptability, and materiality.
Tight constraints imposed by district building restrictions and the close proximity of neighbours on three sides constituted the dominant challenge for PPAA.
The Ramseys finished the pool after they moved in. Although Alterstudio had also designed a cabana, the couple decided not to build it in favor of keeping more outdoor space. Chairs and lounges by Loll join an umbrella by California Umbrella.
Connecticut-based D2 Interieurs recently finished a complete renovation of this 1950 home in Westport, CT for a local artist that kept the bones and integrity of the classic Mid Century home intact.
Reilly, pictured here, deleted the original front door in order to create an expanse of uninterrupted wall in the living room. The existing slider is now the main entry point. She clad the exterior with planks marketed as a shou sugi ban product that reads as burned, knotty cedar. A new, corrugated metal roof replaced asphalt shingles.
Le Sanctuaire entrance courtyard
Inside, black-framed glazing pops against the crisp white walls and ceilings. All of the main living spaces are located on the lower level, with the dining area just steps from the kitchen.
The open-plan kitchen and dining area has Halo lights by Ladies and Gentlemen Studio, Air chairs by Jasper Morrison, and a sofa from IKEA.
The back of the house showing the warm-hued Cumaru wood cladding with garden design executed by Jane Brockbank.
In the living area, existing built-in seating is complemented by Mies van der Rohe lounge chairs and custom coffee tables by Michael James Moran.
The dining area and the living room step down from the kitchen; the change in height helps to define the open-plan rooms.
Petillaut designed a modernist built-in oak table that cantilevers in the dining room, preserving space in the open-plan area. Custom chairs with a slim silhouette also help to conserve space and create an airy quality for the room.
The green backsplash tiles are vintage, reclaimed from another project.
The Monocular - Back at Dawn
Planned Living Architects designed this seaside residence in Blairgowrie for a young couple to accommodate their growing family and future use as a holiday home. The warmth of the extensive timber balances the strength and raw tactile character of the in-situ concrete walls. Glazing along the north end of the home introduces the sun-filled, secluded backyard and encourages engagement with the coastal landscape, where indigenous vegetation is making its return after bushfire.
Tasked with renovating a 1950s ranch in Northern California, Ogawa Fisher Architects revived an existing Japanese garden at the center of the home as a central organizing element. Low-slung, wide decks (inspired by the Japanese “engawa,” or elevated walkway) and deep roof soffits expand the living spaces, frame views, and blur the boundaries between inside and outside. The garden is the second of three courtyards that orients the various wings of the home from front to back, creating a vast sense of openness while also maintaining privacy from other areas of the house and the street.
