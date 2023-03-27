Living room with color block rug that matches retreat's branding and a variety of seating for a conversation area. Vintage skis on the wall and original mid-century brass floor lamps.
“As a practice, we are interested in honesty of materials and celebration of the tectonics of the structure,” says architect Simon Knight. “We quite like that approach and aesthetic—and that’s where the idea for the vaulted roof space came from.”
The Entrée
Orcas Island Community Space and Farm Kitchen - kitchen
The primary bedroom is wrapped in plywood from floor to ceiling.