9 Cor-Ten Steel Homes That Have Aged to Perfection
Over time, these homes have taken on beautiful, earthen tones, settling into their natural surroundings.
Duncan Nielsen
This Farmhouse is a Cor-Ten Steel-Clad Dream
From the bones of a neglected farmstead in rural Scotland emerges a low-impact, solar-powered home that’s all about working with...
Caroline Ednie