Frank Lloyd Wright designed the southern side of the First Unitarian Society Meeting House to combine the steeple and the church in one feature.
The AD German Warehouse is known as Wright's first Mayan Revival building.
The tree-like columns that Frank Lloyd Wright designed for the SC Johnson Administration Building astounded the architectural world.
The Research Tower's windows are comprised of 7,000 Pyrex tubes, and at certain times of the day, you can see the silhouette of the floor plan.
One of the wings of the four-winged pinwheel home known as Wingspread floats above the ground.
The Burnham Block in Milwaukee features six American-System Built Homes, prefab homes designed by Wright that could be customized by buyers.
The Monona Terrace's curvilinear exterior extends over Lake Monona.
The 'Bird Walk' at Taliesin seems to float into the surrounding Wisconsin landscape.
The Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center just underwent a massive rehabilitation.
Instead of installing rooftop solar panels, Alqadi and his friend and partner in the venture, Hillary Flur, built a “solar tree” to provide energy.
Evenings around the firepit are particularly magical.
Naturally rusted steel sheathes the cabins that Malek Alqadi built on a 1954 homestead outside Joshua Tree National Park. "I loved the idea of stitching the existing structure back together, reinforcing it, and giving it life again without compromising the beautiful setting it’s in," he says.
Alqadi topped the second cabin, which houses a water tank and the site’s mechanicals, with a north-facing deck for sunbathing and sleeping under the stars. In addition to a heated bed, it includes a bio-ethanol fireplace and a projector for watching movies on the back wall. A custom cover fits over the opening when rain is expected.
Naturally rusted steel sheathes the cabins that Malek Alqadi built on a 1954 homestead outside Joshua Tree National Park. “I loved the idea of stitching the existing structure back together, reinforcing it, and giving it life again without compromising the beautiful setting it’s in,” he says.
Casa Malaparte is perched on the cliffs of Capri and was designed by Adalberto Libera in 1938.
Da House second-level and roof floor plans
“People who grew up here can be surprised by the exterior of the house, but inside they don’t feel like they’re in a spaceship. They can relate it to their own homes,” says Pons.
After much research, the original buff stone pictured was discovered at a quarry in Utah, which had since closed but reopened for the material sourcing for this project, the restoration of Richard Neutra's Kaufmann House. A mason worked there for a year and a half to accurately restore stone, chiseling and cutting blocks precisely in place to create a pleasing mosaic. Tops and bottoms of the stones were cut smooth to sit in horizontal position, allowing the sides and faces to be more organic as Richard Neutra intended.
Unfortunately, the Lockridge Medical Center was demolished earlier in January—making this building the first viable Wright design to be lost in over 40 years.
