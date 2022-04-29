The primary bathroom continues the white oak casework from elsewhere in the home, with walls in the same white Dekton material as the kitchen counters. The dual sinks are separated from the wet chamber by a swinging glass door.
The primary bathroom continues the white oak casework from elsewhere in the home, with walls in the same white Dekton material as the kitchen counters. The dual sinks are separated from the wet chamber by a swinging glass door.
Just off the entry courtyard, and adjacent to the garage, a newly defined mud room features white oak millwork.
Just off the entry courtyard, and adjacent to the garage, a newly defined mud room features white oak millwork.
The updated kitchen continues the white oak cabinetry and paneling from the sitting room, while new poured terrazzo floors throughout offer a durable, period-appropriate flooring solution. "I grew up in Malaysia, and a lot of the older homes have terrazzo tiles,
The updated kitchen continues the white oak cabinetry and paneling from the sitting room, while new poured terrazzo floors throughout offer a durable, period-appropriate flooring solution. "I grew up in Malaysia, and a lot of the older homes have terrazzo tiles,
A Japanese soaking tub is positioned beneath a window to appreciate the site.
A Japanese soaking tub is positioned beneath a window to appreciate the site.
There are no windows looking into the backyard of both houses for privacy which is one of the important considerations of design. Beyond privacy for residents, 50 sqf. accessible space is allocated to the existing house to compensate for the need of storage.
There are no windows looking into the backyard of both houses for privacy which is one of the important considerations of design. Beyond privacy for residents, 50 sqf. accessible space is allocated to the existing house to compensate for the need of storage.
“The parapet makes the building look quite a bit bigger than it is and it creates an idea of mystery – or discovery” says Ben.
“The parapet makes the building look quite a bit bigger than it is and it creates an idea of mystery – or discovery” says Ben.
Making this walkway for the renters to feel entering to their own place by designing a gravel path and gate with a front garden. Besides the ADU is located further inside from the street, the view of the street beyond from the new house is much deeper and enjoyable.
Making this walkway for the renters to feel entering to their own place by designing a gravel path and gate with a front garden. Besides the ADU is located further inside from the street, the view of the street beyond from the new house is much deeper and enjoyable.
Burnette sought to maintain the property’s natural vegetation and rocky ground surface.
Burnette sought to maintain the property’s natural vegetation and rocky ground surface.
The new kitchen borrowed space and light from the original courtyard. The spirit of the courtyard remains with the buffer between the kitchen and the exterior wall. The cabinets are from Ikea, the countertops are quartzite, and the grill top is from Bertazzoni.
The new kitchen borrowed space and light from the original courtyard. The spirit of the courtyard remains with the buffer between the kitchen and the exterior wall. The cabinets are from Ikea, the countertops are quartzite, and the grill top is from Bertazzoni.
The two monolithic walls on the north and south sides are integrally colored, steel-troweled plaster. They anchor the home in its site as well as provide privacy from neighboring homes.
The two monolithic walls on the north and south sides are integrally colored, steel-troweled plaster. They anchor the home in its site as well as provide privacy from neighboring homes.
Driven by data found on the site, the architects decided to merge the traditional red wooden cottage archetype with the modern box home.
Driven by data found on the site, the architects decided to merge the traditional red wooden cottage archetype with the modern box home.
Teacher and resident Eric Schneider’s 450-square-foot space needed to be able to accommodate individual areas for cooking, storage, sleeping, entertaining, and, of course, working—without filling the diminutive abode with furniture, or eliciting claustrophobia by chopping it into tiny spaces. The simple and elegant solution was to knock down most of the apartment’s walls, and concentrate all of the living space’s functionality—kitchen storage, closet, bar, bed, lighting, and office—into a single, transformer-like cabinetry unit.
Teacher and resident Eric Schneider’s 450-square-foot space needed to be able to accommodate individual areas for cooking, storage, sleeping, entertaining, and, of course, working—without filling the diminutive abode with furniture, or eliciting claustrophobia by chopping it into tiny spaces. The simple and elegant solution was to knock down most of the apartment’s walls, and concentrate all of the living space’s functionality—kitchen storage, closet, bar, bed, lighting, and office—into a single, transformer-like cabinetry unit.
Erecting a modern cabin where a tool shed once stood became a family exercise for architect Jim Cutler and his daughter, Hannah, who worked with him on the design and build.
Erecting a modern cabin where a tool shed once stood became a family exercise for architect Jim Cutler and his daughter, Hannah, who worked with him on the design and build.
Designers Christopher Robertson and Vivi Nguyen-Robertson conceived their house as an unfolding sequence of simple geometric forms: a low concrete wall, a concrete cube, and a boxclad in Siberian larch.
Designers Christopher Robertson and Vivi Nguyen-Robertson conceived their house as an unfolding sequence of simple geometric forms: a low concrete wall, a concrete cube, and a boxclad in Siberian larch.
Set cover photo