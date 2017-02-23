A linear lacquer storage unit with a Corian top helped define the main living areas; now the residents spend more time enjoying the apartment’s northern exposure–one of two main sources of natural light in the floor-through loft.
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
Norwegian architect Casper Mork-Ulnes and his wife, American furniture designer Lexie Damner Mork-Ulnes, tackled a renovation of their 1,300-square-foot apartment in Oslo. To lighten the space, they treated the floors with Flügger’s Trelut lye, then sanded them, oiled them with PNZ Objektöl, and finished them with two coats of wax. In the living room, a reclaimed Indonesian hardwood slab from Buka Design + Hardwoods is the de facto coffee table and the painting is by Casper’s mother, Randi Mork-Ulnes. The gray Mags sectional sofa is from Hay.
Repainting isn't necessary to get new life out of old building materials—scraping paint off can provide an entirely new aesthetic that still speaks to an element's history and materiality.
A wide view of the renovated home situates it as it sits on Austin soil. Where the gentle swoop of the driveway meets the overhanging garage, the home's patio is just visible. A light in the new kitchen window further integrates the home with the neighborhood just beyond it.
The owners’ goal was to transform the 19th-century building into a bold single-family residence. Historical architectural details were made modern with a striking black facade, while inside, a flexible living space that opens into an exterior garden enables a simplified lifestyle.
