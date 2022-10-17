SubscribeSign In
A flexible open floor plan fosters ample opportunities for a young family to connect with the outdoors and each other.
A flexible open floor plan fosters ample opportunities for a young family to connect with the outdoors and each other.
A flexible open floor plan fosters ample opportunities for a young family to connect with the outdoors and each other.
A flexible open floor plan fosters ample opportunities for a young family to connect with the outdoors and each other.
“Framed in exposed steel with expansive windows, the Wallingford Passive Solar House capitalizes on exterior views and shifting patterns of light to establish a dialogue with its surroundings, leading to a physical awareness of the sun’s movement throughout the day and the seasons,’ says Wyant Architecture.
“Framed in exposed steel with expansive windows, the Wallingford Passive Solar House capitalizes on exterior views and shifting patterns of light to establish a dialogue with its surroundings, leading to a physical awareness of the sun’s movement throughout the day and the seasons,’ says Wyant Architecture.
Overhangs and canopies provide shade during the summer while letting sunlight penetrate to the deep interior during the winter.
Overhangs and canopies provide shade during the summer while letting sunlight penetrate to the deep interior during the winter.
A generous screened porch and open patios extend living spaces to the outdoors.
A generous screened porch and open patios extend living spaces to the outdoors.
Spaces within the home’s four main volumes are designed to provide both separation and connection. The largest volume contains open kitchen, dining, and living areas, along with a master suite on the second floor, all oriented toward large south-facing windows. A single-story volume, accessible through the entry foyer, contains a home office and guest suite. A slender volume on the north side of the house contains lower-level service spaces, which connect to the garage and mudroom, while children’s bedrooms on the upper level are brightened by south-facing clerestory windows.
Spaces within the home’s four main volumes are designed to provide both separation and connection. The largest volume contains open kitchen, dining, and living areas, along with a master suite on the second floor, all oriented toward large south-facing windows. A single-story volume, accessible through the entry foyer, contains a home office and guest suite. A slender volume on the north side of the house contains lower-level service spaces, which connect to the garage and mudroom, while children’s bedrooms on the upper level are brightened by south-facing clerestory windows.
The entry foyer serves as a circulation hub, connecting the separate volumes of the home.
The entry foyer serves as a circulation hub, connecting the separate volumes of the home.
Outdoor access in almost every space gives the illusion that spaces extend beyond their physical footprint.
Outdoor access in almost every space gives the illusion that spaces extend beyond their physical footprint.
A notch in the plan, formed from the geometry of the vineyard, subtly divides the living and kitchen/dining areas.
A notch in the plan, formed from the geometry of the vineyard, subtly divides the living and kitchen/dining areas.
The ceiling niche and skylight fill the bathroom with the glow of natural light.
The ceiling niche and skylight fill the bathroom with the glow of natural light.