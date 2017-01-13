“It’s easy to be in the honeymoon phase. But too often people skip important conversations, and things can go badly.” —Architect Michelle Kaufmann
The construction crew erected the Onjuku House frame in just one day, using wooden mallets to coax each piece into position.
Ohtsuki and Townsend's timber arrives at the site precut with traditional Japanese joinery ends and labeled as to where each piece fits in the puzzle.
This prefab house is built around a system of 4' by 4' concrete modules and a reusable formwork to save on costs and materials.
The cooking area features two islands—one more permanent than the other. A concrete island contains various appliances. With the extra surface area, there’s plenty of room to roll out dough and a wide berth for Ian’s power chair.
An outdoor shower is made from one complete concrete module—a visual demonstration of how the entire house was built.
The Andersons designed a system of four-by-four-foot concrete modules, created from a reusable formwork of 2-by-12-foot boards that could be easily moved around the site. By using the units repeatedly, the architects saved on cost and materials as well as scaling the work to be manageable with one concrete truck and a two-person crew. The resulting facades are textured from the rough wooden planks.
In the master bedroom, more shelves were installed to accommodate the book collection.
The long hallway leading to the bedrooms gets spectacular afternoon sun, lighting up the family’s many works of art.
In the living room fireplace, a bird turns on the antique French spit.
Ben enjoys spending time outdoors while preparing meals for his family. The outdoor hearth is primed all summer long.
The oversize hearth (of which there is an outdoor double) was part of the original design specifications. “Ben said he wanted a fireplace big enough to cook a wild boar,” says Mark Anderson of Anderson and Anderson.
This 3,200-square-foot structure was assembled with a prefabricated foundation, concrete panel siding, and efficient built-ins, minimizing construction debris and toxins—such as concrete foundation tar—on the site.