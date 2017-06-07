The sleeping loft features a Velux skylight. Structural insulated panels by Vantem keep heating costs down in almost any climate.
Don't rush the bidding process. Many experts recommend obtaining bids from three different contractors so you can compare and contrast. Wait until you’ve heard back from a few different options so you can accurately analyze the results and make an educated decision.
The birch-plywood cabinets, floor storage space, and banquette were all designed and built by the couple.
Container Store finds, like galvanized-steel shelving in the kitchen, maximize storage.
While most trailers are oriented horizontally, the couple arranged theirs more like a cabin, with distinct areas for different functions.
Brian and Joni Buzarde’s self-designed home sits on a customized chassis by PJ Trailers that’s just eight and a half feet wide. The 236-square-foot trailer is clad in cedar.
The interior of the space is filled with natural light thanks to the vaulted ceiling. The owner's work space resides in an upper loft, a volume highlighted by salvaged wood panels.
The tall space over the main room features timber detailing and ample natural light from high windows—which also offer privacy from the main house.
The double-height interior features an upper loft accessed by a custom wood-and-aluminum rolling ladder.
This Seattle ADU makes a modern statement that's clad in copper and cedar. The backyard
New cement tile from Mosaic del Sur, Hansgrohe fixtures, a shower plate from Bette, and Farrow & Ball’s Chappell Green paint round out the room.
This dreamy, glass bedroom by the lake was created as an early prototype for the prefabricated greenhouse/she kits known as the Kekkilä Green Sheds.
Helsinki architect Ville Hara and designer Linda Bergroth collaborated on a prefab shed-meets-sleeping cabin, which can be assembled with little else than a screwdriver. Bergroth, inspired by nomadic yurt dwellers, wanted an indoor/outdoor experience for her property in Finland.
“We like to live close to work because we’re constantly tinkering and adjusting, which is fine for us,” he says.
The back, however, is a different story. The shape of the roof eave is designed to allow winter sun into the house while cutting out the hot summer sun.
Those in Glass Houses… …Should consider sustainability! Brammy and Kyprianou wanted the house to be as open and light as possible, but large expanses of regular glass can result in excessive winter heat loss and summer heat gain—and they couldn’t afford two stories of double-glazing. So they opted for Viridian ComfortPlus glass, which is coated with an insulated film that is energy-efficient, reduces sound, and filters UV radiation. viridianglass.com Bladder Control On such a small site there wasn’t much room left for a rainwater tank, which the couple wanted in order to reduce their water consumption (Australia has strict regulations due to drought). The solution is a clever PVC “water bladder” from Eco Sac concealed under the deck, which holds 3,000 liters of water collected from the roof and used to flush the home’s toilets and run the washing machine. ecoplanit.com.au, waterplex.com.au
The wooden box is as functional as it is finely crafted, with room for clothes up top. Each niche holds treasures from travels, family keepsakes, books, and more.
With two sleeping lofts and a convertible daybed, the Traveler can accommodate six.
A small fireplace complements the coziness of the living area. Built-in shelving helps cut down on clutter.
A narrow bathroom contains a 60-inch shower and tub as well as an optional washer-dryer, luxuries many apartment-dwellers only dream of owning.
Low-E windows form an energy-efficient seal and usher in natural light.
The 269-square-foot rolling home sacrifices few of the conveniences of sedentary life. The kitchen is kitted out with a full-size 30-inch LP range, 38-inch-by-30-inch dining table, and a wall of oak cabinetry.
The ESCAPE Traveler stands out from other trailers by blending in. Designed to resemble a prairie cabin, its cedar lap siding makes it a strong visual fit for scenic destinations.
