SubscribeSign In
Hendy van de Velde's house, Hohe Papplin Haus in Weimar. Note the bowed out large windows, very Art Nouveau in design, that let in an abundance of natural light. Van de Velde designed the furnishings to match the shape of the room.
Hendy van de Velde's house, Hohe Papplin Haus in Weimar. Note the bowed out large windows, very Art Nouveau in design, that let in an abundance of natural light. Van de Velde designed the furnishings to match the shape of the room.
Expansive windows lining the property allow plenty of natural light to filter into all corners.
Expansive windows lining the property allow plenty of natural light to filter into all corners.
The main dining area features floor-to-ceiling French doors which lead to an adjacent patio.
The main dining area features floor-to-ceiling French doors which lead to an adjacent patio.
Period detail can be found throughout, including antique chandeliers and custom woodwork.
Period detail can be found throughout, including antique chandeliers and custom woodwork.
The office is clad in straw marquetry, originally created by French designer Jean Michel Frank.
The office is clad in straw marquetry, originally created by French designer Jean Michel Frank.
Patterned wallpaper continues throughout, including in the quiet study area that awaits on the western range of the apartment, steps from the second bathroom.
Patterned wallpaper continues throughout, including in the quiet study area that awaits on the western range of the apartment, steps from the second bathroom.
"I’m always striving to create interiors that make you question whether they’re old or new. Here, I did that with the floor tiles,
"I’m always striving to create interiors that make you question whether they’re old or new. Here, I did that with the floor tiles,
Wooden touches throughout the home complement the patterned wallpaper hugging the walls.
Wooden touches throughout the home complement the patterned wallpaper hugging the walls.
In the kitchen, a Carrara marble worktop sits atop chalk-white cabinetry.
In the kitchen, a Carrara marble worktop sits atop chalk-white cabinetry.
A towering French door leads to the main bedroom. “I incorporate antiques a lot in my work, because they add layers that can otherwise be hard to achieve,
A towering French door leads to the main bedroom. “I incorporate antiques a lot in my work, because they add layers that can otherwise be hard to achieve,
A former photography studio, the home is now
A former photography studio, the home is now
Lower level powder bath.
Lower level powder bath.
Guest bedroom opens to the outdoor space.
Guest bedroom opens to the outdoor space.
Guest bedroom.
Guest bedroom.
Tasting room.
Tasting room.
Tasting room; custom cognac-colored leather banquette.
Tasting room; custom cognac-colored leather banquette.
Tasting room in a moody, deep green wall color and brass shelving.
Tasting room in a moody, deep green wall color and brass shelving.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
Upper level landing.
Upper level landing.
Powder bath.
Powder bath.
Living room. Steel casement windows throughout home provide contrast.
Living room. Steel casement windows throughout home provide contrast.
Main living room features custom-designed curved sofa built to fit perimeter of room; the rug is custom silk and cut to fit the contours of sofa, featuring a butterfly pattern from Alexander McQueen.
Main living room features custom-designed curved sofa built to fit perimeter of room; the rug is custom silk and cut to fit the contours of sofa, featuring a butterfly pattern from Alexander McQueen.