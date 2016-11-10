In Toronto, Canada, architect Anthony Provenzano renovated a home for a client that was inspired by the acquisition of a piece by artist Rikrit Tiravanija. "It was a project that started when the clients acquired the other side of the semi-detached home they lived in," says Provenzano. "A decade passed after an initial ‘connection’ renovation and when the clients purchased an art piece by Rirkrit Tiravanija, we were contacted, as it precipitated a major architectural renovation at the rear of the house and a landscape intervention centered about the aforementioned art piece." The resulting renovation, shown above, was completed with an eye towards clarifying the structure's connection to the garden.