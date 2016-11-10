“They wanted the new cabin to make a ‘L’ shape with the older cabin, but I convinced them to mimic the old cabin on the opposite side,” architect D’Arcy Jones says. “So the new site has two buildings across from each other, like an equal sign.” Birch trees grow between the cabins in a shared courtyard.
“They wanted the new cabin to make a ‘L’ shape with the older cabin, but I convinced them to mimic the old cabin on the opposite side,” architect D’Arcy Jones says. “So the new site has two buildings across from each other, like an equal sign.” Birch trees grow between the cabins in a shared courtyard.
The hideaway grows darker as residents move through the space toward the bedroom. The only light in the sleeping space enters indirectly from the nearby glass façade, as well as from a small ventilation window in the northern corner.
The hideaway grows darker as residents move through the space toward the bedroom. The only light in the sleeping space enters indirectly from the nearby glass façade, as well as from a small ventilation window in the northern corner.
The House for a Musher is all about taking advantage of its hilltop site. The courtyard in the front has vast views and the house itself is oriented toward the surrounding landscape.
The House for a Musher is all about taking advantage of its hilltop site. The courtyard in the front has vast views and the house itself is oriented toward the surrounding landscape.
superrkül dubbed this project the Stealth Cabin because it's hidden in the landscape and will continue to recede in view over time. Photo by Shai Gil.
superrkül dubbed this project the Stealth Cabin because it's hidden in the landscape and will continue to recede in view over time. Photo by Shai Gil.
Throughout the home, the original strip-wood floorboards were preserved and painted a soft, muted gray. The cool tones of the kitchen are punctuated by a bright yellow children's table by the bay window.
Throughout the home, the original strip-wood floorboards were preserved and painted a soft, muted gray. The cool tones of the kitchen are punctuated by a bright yellow children's table by the bay window.
The challenge of renovating an iconic midcentury house is surely a daunting one for any architect, but apply this formula to a Richard Neutra house, and the responsibility rises exponentially. This was the situation for Los Angeles–based architect Peter Grueneisen, founder and principal of Los Angeles–based Nonzero Architecture, who inherited the task of taking on significant updates to an already-altered Neutra—the 1949 Freedman House in Pacific Palisades, California.
The challenge of renovating an iconic midcentury house is surely a daunting one for any architect, but apply this formula to a Richard Neutra house, and the responsibility rises exponentially. This was the situation for Los Angeles–based architect Peter Grueneisen, founder and principal of Los Angeles–based Nonzero Architecture, who inherited the task of taking on significant updates to an already-altered Neutra—the 1949 Freedman House in Pacific Palisades, California.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.
In Toronto, Canada, architect Anthony Provenzano renovated a home for a client that was inspired by the acquisition of a piece by artist Rikrit Tiravanija. "It was a project that started when the clients acquired the other side of the semi-detached home they lived in," says Provenzano. "A decade passed after an initial ‘connection’ renovation and when the clients purchased an art piece by Rirkrit Tiravanija, we were contacted, as it precipitated a major architectural renovation at the rear of the house and a landscape intervention centered about the aforementioned art piece." The resulting renovation, shown above, was completed with an eye towards clarifying the structure's connection to the garden.
In Toronto, Canada, architect Anthony Provenzano renovated a home for a client that was inspired by the acquisition of a piece by artist Rikrit Tiravanija. "It was a project that started when the clients acquired the other side of the semi-detached home they lived in," says Provenzano. "A decade passed after an initial ‘connection’ renovation and when the clients purchased an art piece by Rirkrit Tiravanija, we were contacted, as it precipitated a major architectural renovation at the rear of the house and a landscape intervention centered about the aforementioned art piece." The resulting renovation, shown above, was completed with an eye towards clarifying the structure's connection to the garden.
Set cover photo