Jujol Basalto porcelain tiles, sourced from Mettro Source, line the floor just inside the front entry.
Jujol Basalto porcelain tiles, sourced from Mettro Source, line the floor just inside the front entry.
For the floors in the kitchen and throughout, architect Paola Navone placed hexagonal Carocim tiles of her own design. Photo by: Wichmann + Bendtsen
For the floors in the kitchen and throughout, architect Paola Navone placed hexagonal Carocim tiles of her own design. Photo by: Wichmann + Bendtsen
Set cover photo