VILHELM LAURITZEN Sofa, for the Radiohuset, Frederiksberg, 1942. Photo: Phillips.
FINN JUHL Sofa, circa 1951. Photo: Phillips.
Oslo chair by Angell Wyller Aarseth for Bernhardt Design. Manufactured in North Carolina, the walnut frame with a sling back and seat marries Scandinavian sensibilities with American craftsmanship.
This Knotted chair (1996) is a 1:6 model version, produced by Vitra, and is only a few inches high. Its larger relatives—produced by Cappellini—have already found their way into a number of museum collections.
Strata Bench for Landscape Forms It's hard to believe this sleek bench was fashioned from concrete. But according to designer Jess Sorel, a proprietary material blend and new molding technique gave him the freedom to play with the material. "I wanted to take the perceptions about what [concrete] should be and counter that," he said. "I wanted to create something with a visual edge and have it float like a cantilever. How do we push concrete so it's not a brutalist chunk of material, but instead something elegant?"
What the original building lacked in period detailing, it made up for with massive interior spaces, natural light, and a hardy palette of wood and raw brick. Working with these loft signatures, David developed the hall’s liveable side, adding under-floor heating, and a gigantic kitchen on the upper floor running the width of the building, with a 37-foot-long solid walnut counter on top of stainless steel cabinets. This unites the dining, cooking and social spaces that run the length of the front façade on the upper floor.
The Entertainment Shelf includes a panel that slides to reveal easy-to-reach shelves on either side.
A Danish sofa, designer unknown, is set against an accent wall painted in Stone Blue by Farrow & Ball. As the local dealer for Anastassiades, the Apartment contains various pieces of his work, including the Mobile Chandelier 5 (2011), the Ball vase in cast brass (2006), and the wall-mounted Beauty Mirror (2010). The vintage Boucherouite rug is from Morocco. Photos courtesy the Apartment.
This open-concept Amsterdam loft features soaring 15-foot ceilings, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and a Jielde light. Throughout the home, Standard Studio architects Wouter Slot and Jurjen van Hulzen favored raw materials, including concrete, oiled oak, and hot-rolled steel, all of which complemented the original space's industrial feel. Tucked smartly underneath the loft, a compact home office features functional built-in shelving and an Eames DSR chair.
When planning the renovation, the owner gave Standard Studio complete freedom to develop the design. In the unconventional bedroom, the bed sits against a black feature wall, with a prominent freestanding bathtub on the opposite side. In addition to the wood beams, all original windows from the old sugar refinery were preserved, to keep the "soul" of the building intact.
Kartheiser’s private courtyard includes a covered seating area and fire pit, designed by Roberts.
When not in use as the headboard, the large redwood slab folds down to become a desk.
There are still a few tickets available for this year's Dwell Manhattan Home Tour on Saturday, October 11. This self-guided tour of five private modern homes in Manhattan is also eligible for .5 AIA CEUs.
The stairs up to the loft were a happy mistake, the result of an errant delivery of the wrong type of plywood. The improvised staircase was one of many on-the-fly creations that made this such an exciting project, according to Langston-Jones.
Raising the bed above floor level, architect Kyu Sung Woo converted this tiny studio into an open and comfortable home for Wonbo Woo. Photos by: Adam Friedberg
Loft Szczecin designed several pieces of original plywood furniture for the kitchen. The jet-black refrigerator is from Smeg.
