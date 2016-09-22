Downtown Mill Valley Guest House
Mill Valley, CA
In partnership with architects from the nearby wine country we custom designed this addition to our home to serve multiple purposes: a beautiful, minimalist guest space for friends and family and an occasional office for our use. (David, a DJ, also keeps a music studio in a separate part of the building, not in use when we have guests). We have hosted visitors from all over the world (known and Airbnb guests), wine tastings, holiday dinners, jewelry making sessions, commercial shoots, and other events from time to time.
The view is of the redwood trees, with a skylight above the bed even!
The walnut counter and custom finishes were made / selected by very talented and dear friends in the high end interior design industry.
It is a special part of our home. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do.
