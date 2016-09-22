In the living room, a sofa by Vico Magistretti is next to a plywood armchair by Gerald Summers. The coffee table is by Enzo Mari; the Cesta lantern is by Miguel Milá for Santa & Cole. “It’s too expected for us to put Hans Wegner here,” Duncanson explains.
The room also contains a sofa by Flexform, cushions from textile firm Chevalier Masson, a Jens Fager candelabra, and a painting by Roger Raveel.
One of Herrman’s designs, the Enlightened Table, appears to reflect a lamp’s light, although nothing hangs overhead.
The sofa is from Cantoni, the rug is from Restoration Hardware, and the Tolomeo floor lamp is by Michele De Lucchi for Artemide. The large windows in the background and throughout the house are from Western Window Systems.
Sliding doors from Western Window Systems connect the living room and the deck, which is made of pressure-treated pine planks surrounding a black gravel pit.
The Axiom 2340 model features a deck space off the great room and light-filled, high-ceilinged living spaces.
Uninspired by the loft options in downtown Portland, Oregon, the Andréns opted to design and build their own freestanding version in the hills just minutes from the city. Read more about this sleek three-story loft here.
By putting solar power and recycled materials to use, Eric Garcetti and his partner transformed a mid-century house on a cozy hillside plot into a sustainable home with garden terraces and panoramic views. Photo by Misha Gravenor.
Photo by Patrick Barta
Wildlife are frequent visitors here, but the area’s active woodpeckers aren’t very welcome, so the house is clad in corrugated metal siding by Recla Metals.
Downtown Mill Valley Guest House Mill Valley, CA In partnership with architects from the nearby wine country we custom designed this addition to our home to serve multiple purposes: a beautiful, minimalist guest space for friends and family and an occasional office for our use. (David, a DJ, also keeps a music studio in a separate part of the building, not in use when we have guests). We have hosted visitors from all over the world (known and Airbnb guests), wine tastings, holiday dinners, jewelry making sessions, commercial shoots, and other events from time to time. The view is of the redwood trees, with a skylight above the bed even! The walnut counter and custom finishes were made / selected by very talented and dear friends in the high end interior design industry. It is a special part of our home. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do. https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/11239146
To reference the original structure and to offer privacy, Grizzle left two of the shingled walls standing. The building, accessed by a cedar deck, opens to its surroundings via a sliding glass wall by Fleetwood and a bifold steel-and-glass garage door from Wilson Doors.
Rodolfo Dordoni designed the Buds table lamp, which is being released this year by Foscarini.
