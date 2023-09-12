“The lighting in the shower makes it feel like an outdoor shower,” says Shannon. “It’s like you’re in Hawaii.”
LBT flooring is used throughout the unit; the countertops are Quartz.
The ultra-flexible space easily transforms into a bedroom and work area, thanks to a clever wall system designed by the Modern Granny Flat team.
“I consider light to actually be one of the materials here,” says Losada-Amor. Skylights (including one in the shower) offer ventilation as well as light.
Natural materials (wood and plant-life) help keep the converted garage from feeling too small.
The millwork hides the bed and desk, but it also conceals the air conditioner. “Everything is integrated,” says Losada-Amor. “That’s what keeps it clean.” Even the garage door mechanism is hidden here.