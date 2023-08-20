Rich black soapstone counters wrap black-matte IKEA cabinets, and appliances are hidden behind cabinet fronts so the room recedes. Storage now extends under the windows and lines the dining area, where the table and chairs were both Craigslist finds.
Slim-lined shelves highlight the wood backdrop. Cabinet hardware was custom powder-coated to match the cabinet color.
Black leather West Elm sofas anchor the room atop a gridded Annie Selke rug.
Alex painted the wall behind the mahogany built-in unit the color Messenger Bag by Sherwin Williams, a green that echoes the foliage outside. The concrete side tables are from the Kreten Series by Souda.
In the bedroom, a vintage Thonet chair sits with a World Market table in front of the new window. Alex added red Shoji-style doors to the closets to honor the home’s "Japanese vibes."
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
The home's Heart Pine floors, with their oil finish and white pigment, permeate the home, enhancing the bright, naturally-lit interiors.