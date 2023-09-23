SubscribeSign In
The front facade got a simple update with stucco and timber.
Architect Christopher Payne designed his personal residence with vaulted ceilings, verdant landscaping, and panoramic views of Downtown L.A.
The well-preserved, historic home sits nestled in the thriving artistic neighborhood of Montrose, offering convenient access to popular shops, restaurants, and cultural hotspots.
Surrounded by soaring trees and native vegetation, the Usonian-inspired home offers a tranquil city escape all while being just a 15-minute drive from Downtown Los Angeles.
Surrounded by pristine desert, the darling pink home presents a serene urban escape all while offering convenient access to the popular hotspots of Palm Springs and Joshua Tree.
"Overall this restored home offers a rare opportunity to participate in the ongoing social experiment inspired by Ain and Eckbo’s lofty vision,
“The approval process wasn’t easy. It’s just a guesthouse, but we may as well have been trying to build an apartment complex in the backyard,” says Marks. Walls of board-formed concrete are warmed by the cumaru wood ceilings and decks.
