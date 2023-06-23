SubscribeSign In
The use of green mosaic tiles in the bathroom is a "polite homage" to the balcony's original green mosaic floor tiles.
The use of brick in the apartment was inspired by the external facade of the block.
The corridor features a rich tapestry of textures and colour.
Timber inlay in the cement screed demarcates thresholds.
