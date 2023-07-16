The kitchen almost blends into the background of the home, thanks to the all-over use of plywood across the cabinetry, appliances, and ceiling.
Green tiles complement an oversized vanity in the bathroom, which gets lot of natural light.
A Bouticcelli Corian stone bathtub beckons guests in the downstairs bathroom.
An outdoor shower set in the timber-clad walkway offers another way for the homeowners and their guests to connect with nature, and an easy way to rinse off after swimming.
The loft-style bedroom showcases a white oak niche, outfitted with colorful bowls by Loyal Loot, above the bed.
The open-plan area is lined with custom plywood cabinets.
The shower room and WC on the lower ground floor is accessed via the utility room, which also features counters by Smile Plastics.
Stargazing is easy thanks to the lack of light pollution.
The builders removed the green carpet and placed Kaswell end-grain wood flooring in the living room. Furniture pieces from Room & Board and Loll Designs lend a fresh, comfortable sensibility.
The counters are concrete and marble terrazzo from Concrete Collaborative, and the backsplash is a handmade recycled Fireclay Tile.
The former closet was transformed by opening up the wall to the bedroom and adding a skylight above the bathtub. The light timber joinery and bright white surfaces enhance the feeling of light.
“We splurged on everything—we doubled our budget,” says Remo. To afford the increases, he sought out cash discounts, and Emi got trade rates through her company on pricey materials like limewash paint and Zia cement tiles.
A 15-foot door with a stepped top edge joins the stepped ceiling, and closes the master bedroom to the rest of the home.
Floor Plan of La Colorada by PPAA
Jennifer and Kenard Bunkley braved resident wildlife and the soaring cost of plywood as they demolished and rbuilt their vacation home in upstate New York.
Floor Plan of Pine Hill A-Frame by Studio Bunkley
In this living area, a built-in Murphy bed can be pulled down to create a flexible sleeping area when needed. This Murphy bed incorporates two small bedside nooks with built-in lighting.
The team replaced the rot-damaged shed with a new shed in the existing footprint.
In the primary bedroom, built-in storage is ship-like and not particularly plentiful. “I’d rather live in 850-square-feet by the ocean and see the sunrise every morning than in 3,000-square-feet in the suburbs,” Caleb says.