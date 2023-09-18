SubscribeSign In
Developed as a holiday home, the pared-back timber construction is a nod to the modest fisher-cottages prevalent in the area.
The home’s design unifies two extremes—light and dark, weightless and heavy.
With views of trees, sky, and water, the home’s all-glass living and dining space is enveloped by the landscape.
