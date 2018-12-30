Black accent pieces create the illusion of a black and white kitchen in the home of San Francisco architect Cass Calder Smith. A black reading nook coordinates perfectly with the stainless steel countertops and white cabinetry.
Jeanette and Mike Abbink’s 1925 apartment building is a block from Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, where their Welsh terrier, Stig, and his Boston terrier pal, Meow, are regulars.
Each line is in communication with every other line: ceiling lines align with glazing patterns, while in the dining room the windows open together, a reference to the idea of a “machine for living.”
The renovated apartment has a brighter, more open feel than it did previously. Photo by Francis Dzikowski/ESTO.
The renovated master bathroom. Photo by Francis Dzikowski/ESTO.
Photo by Francis Dzikowski/ESTO.
Photo by Francis Dzikowski/ESTO.
Built-in storage keeps things organized in Leo’s bedroom, which contains an Ella bed from Room &amp; Board and an Inmod duvet.
A dim Toronto Tudor gets an airy new look. The home’s second-story hallway, which serves as an open office and library, was suffering from a severe lack of light. Lifting up one side of the old pitched roof made room for a linear skylight, which faces south to allow in as many rays as possible, and the modification transformed the top floor into a loftlike double-height space. Inexpensive detailing then added texture and scale: Simple plywood panels attached to cold-rolled-steel frames serve as guards along the stairs.
A portion of Blauvelt’s 3,000-book library is archived in the long entry hall where the geometry of a Noguchi lamp plays off a pair of minimalist prints by Daniel Buren.
A dining area occupies a space between the living room and media room. Photo by Francis Dzikowski/ESTO.
The space was conceived as a showcase for the client's collection of midcentury modern furniture. Photo by Francis Dzikowski/ESTO.
"Small IKEA kitchens drive me crazy, but six kitchens' worth of IKEA cabinets can be made into something beautiful," says homeowner Andrew Dunbar. Staggered by width, the cabinets have exposed kick-plate gaps for storing CDs.
Dunbar and Astrakhan's low-cost, high-impact tour de force is a storefront facade constructed from salvaged double-insulated window glass panels arranged in a shingle pattern.
