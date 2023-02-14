SubscribeSign In
A geometric glass entry gate leads to the rear unit, which has its own address.
A geometric glass entry gate leads to the rear unit, which has its own address.
Brit and Daniel embraced elements that were original to the A-frame—like the wood stove.
Brit and Daniel embraced elements that were original to the A-frame—like the wood stove.
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”