The dining area showcases the beams and glass that drew the owners to this home.
Swatt and the owners did bring some decidedly of-the-moment style to the primary bathroom, while still tying it to midcentury sensibilities.
“The kitchen is seamlessly integrated into the living space, and is highly functional without too much glamour,” the homeowner says.
“We wanted to honor the existing building by revealing all of the exposed structural elements, and many of the original finishes,” Swatt says.
The upstairs guest bath includes a salvaged 19th-century soaking tub wrapped in stainless steel. Givone also installed a hand-chiseled sink made of 17th-century marble quarried from the hills outside of Rome.
The primary bath includes double sinks, a freestanding tub with jets, and a walk-in rain shower.
The main bedroom opens onto the deck and benefits from full-length windows for an indoor/outdoor sanctuary.
The two bedroom wings are on opposite sides of the house, allowing for more privacy.