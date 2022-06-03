SubscribeSign In
Shaun Moore is co-owner of MADE, a retailer that specializes in furniture created by Canadian designers.
Noguchi lamp, meet the business-card-carrying ceramic monkey.
STUDY always brings a covetable collection to TVB. Co-owners John Tyler and Andrew Schultz moonlight as home stylists and Schultz recently launched his own styling business, Houndstooth Design & Vintage. The Albini ottoman in the foreground was snatched up minutes after the flea opened. Photo by John Tyler
HFC's stationery and business cards, with a color palette inspired by pastel hued macarons.
The designer screen printed his own business card in 24 different designs, some of which are "basically useless as business cards." Gold on 130lb natural paper.
Owner Carles Fontecha waters his rooftop garden.
The Mill Owners' Association Building by Le Corbusier.
“Design is not about objects. It’s about relationships,” she said. “Design should appeal to the humanity and imagination of the viewer.” During her presentation she talked at length about her work for KLM, the Dutch Airline. In addition to creating a new business class cabin interior, she also repurposed a mountain of discarded flight attendant uniforms and respun the yarn for the carpet. She also shared her design process for establishing the new color family that would work with KLM’s established dark blue hues. “Color changes when you are above the clouds,” she said. Therefore she took a series of different swaths of fabrics onto a Lufthansa flight and tested them out—guerrilla design testing lab. Here, a model of the cabin interior, 2013.
A cherry pot trivet by Oji Masanori hangs from a white-oak kitchen rail by Studio Junction above a custom soapstone counter-top.
Studio Junction transformed a two-story apartment above Mjölk, Juli Daoust and John Baker’s design boutique on Toronto’s busy Dundas Street West, into a tranquil space. A courtyard joins the living room and the open kitchen and dining area.
These include the Cesta floor lamp by Miguel Milá and the wall cabinet by Studio Junction in the living room. The photograph hanging above the cabinet is by Joshua Jensen-Nagle. A ceramic dove—a vintage piece by the sculptor Cleo Hartwig—shares space with an antique Zulu beer pot. The painting is by Max Papart.
Laneway, Centre Place and Flinders Lane
Japanese and Scandinavian design objects are for sale at the Toronto homewares shop Mjölk, and are also on display in the apartment above it. Here, the store’s owners reside in a two-story space brought to life by Studio Junction. A courtyard spills into the living room and open kitchen and dining area, and translucent shoji-style screens provide privacy. Oak shelves, soap-treated Douglas fir floors, a custom hinoki soaking tub, and a soapstone bowl in place of the kitchen sink are all thoughtful, subtle details.
Liaison Cafe
Scaletta (nA Nakayama Architect co.: Hokkaido, Japan) With a box-in-box structure that recalls a Breuer home stood on its end, this sleek business complex gets plenty of notice with its thin frame.
Many of the items in the home come from Mjölk, on the ground floor of Daoust and Baker’s building, which dates to the 1870s and has a distinctive tin facade.
One of the four photography promos sent to us by Toby Burditt
The entrance to Oresta's organic skin care confectionary. To the right of the door is a list of every recorded owner of the businesses the building has housed since the turn of the century, based on the couple’s title and historical research.
Owner Sam Hamilton hand selects favorites for the inventory.
An antique Japanese indigo tapestry hangs by a vintage Danish piano.
A third-floor courtyard stands in for a backyard and gives Elodie, the couple’s two-year-old daughter, a place to play outdoors. A Hunting chair by Børge Mogensen shares the space with a child’s chair by Tomii Takashi and a vintage Danish coffee table.
The Owner’s Suite at the Drake Devonshire is located under a dramatic A-frame clad with Douglas fir inside. John Tong and his team custom designed the bed and found the sofa, armchair, and red footstool at the Brimfield Antique Market. The windows are by Alumilex, and the interior paint is Benjamin Moore’s Buckland Blue and Colorado Gray.
A Japanese hinoki bowl and stool from Mjölk sit next to a custom hinoki bathtub by Bartok Design in the tub room.
