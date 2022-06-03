“Design is not about objects. It’s about relationships,” she said. “Design should appeal to the humanity and imagination of the viewer.” During her presentation she talked at length about her work for KLM, the Dutch Airline. In addition to creating a new business class cabin interior, she also repurposed a mountain of discarded flight attendant uniforms and respun the yarn for the carpet. She also shared her design process for establishing the new color family that would work with KLM’s established dark blue hues. “Color changes when you are above the clouds,” she said. Therefore she took a series of different swaths of fabrics onto a Lufthansa flight and tested them out—guerrilla design testing lab. Here, a model of the cabin interior, 2013.