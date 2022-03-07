When the trees leaf out, the overhauled guest cabin, the couple’s “Scandinavian dream cabin in the woods,” is hidden from view from the main house, making for a private retreat.
The couple designed the oak built-ins to tuck under the existing high windows, making sure the new wood tones meld with the existing wood on the floor and ceiling.
A custom sofa anchors the space, with a custom rug from Armadillo & Co. A Wittus fireplace was designed into the custom millwork.
In Darby, Montana, just steps from the Bitterroot River, John Shoemaker and Greg Case built a home base for their fly-fishing group vacations.
The cabin is constructed predominantly with plywood that Christie finished with a custom whitewash of 4:1 water to white paint, with a dash of green. "I wanted it pale,
Jared Blake (left) and Ed Be stock their Brooklyn storefront with vintage and contemporary designs.
Project 01, a 262-square-foot micro cabin imagined by Canada-based Instead is clad with black-stained pine that helps it to meld with the natural landscape.
An expansive picture window frames the natural surround in the living room, where a built-in sofa and bench provide perches for soaking in views and sunlight.
A wood stove by Stûv faces Mathias sofas from West Elm in the living area.
Family members have their own areas in the mudroom. Each is equipped with a hanging basket and a repurposed teak shower mat.
The cabin is nestled into a meadow between a hillside forest to the south and a small aspen grove to the north.
Mylla Hytte main house floor plan
“There’s a tradition on the islands to name things. These houses have already earned the nickname les pintes de lait—the milk cartons,
Phase Two, currently underway, will culminate with 310 additional homes built on another 24 acres.
Rast provides the feeling of being outdoors wile remaining inside.
The fence surrounding the property consists of wire mesh that will become a visual screen as it is overtaken by ivy, and gabion walls that contrast with the sleek materiality of the architecture.
“I’m in love with the floor plan. A kid can be on the upper floor talking to dad in the living room.They’re far away but have visual connections between them.”–Per Franson, architect
"How would a kid draw a house?" architect Per Franson asked himself when designing the Olivero-Reinius family home. The simple prefab structure’s unusual color comes from a traditional source: falu rödfärg, the historic mineral paint that gives the region’s famous barns their red color.
Floor Plan of Gneissland by Legendary Group
Minimod Curucaca floor plan
Floor plan of Leicester Farmhouse by Workaday Design
The kitchen cabinetry and the flooring throughout the tiny home are finished with maple. A clothes washer and dryer are situated behind maple doors at one end of the kitchen-and-dining area.
Large sliding glass doors open the living area to the outdoors, connecting residents to nature.
The open-plan kitchen and living area are outfitted with birch veneer walls; the flooring is ash.