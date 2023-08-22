Joshua’s favorite piece of furniture is a William Katavolos T Side Chair in the living room. “It’s pretty special to me because I actually met Katavolos at Pratt and had a good conversation with him,” he says. Not long after that, he saw a T Side Chair on Craigslist, but it was too expensive for his student budget. “I had told myself if I ever see another one of these, I have to get it because they’re so rare.” He found one in 2019 for $700—his first big purchase after being hired by the Museum of Ice Cream.