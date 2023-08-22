SubscribeSign In
Joshua’s favorite piece of furniture is a William Katavolos T Side Chair in the living room. “It’s pretty special to me because I actually met Katavolos at Pratt and had a good conversation with him,” he says. Not long after that, he saw a T Side Chair on Craigslist, but it was too expensive for his student budget. “I had told myself if I ever see another one of these, I have to get it because they’re so rare.” He found one in 2019 for $700—his first big purchase after being hired by the Museum of Ice Cream.
The floors provide a comfortable place for the family dog, Messi, to sit.
The house has a moody theme: All bathroom fixtures as well as door handles and even hidden hinges are black.
A drop ceiling was removed to expose the home’s crooked, hundred-year-old haris, or beams, like the one over the dining area. The table and chairs, the articulated linear pendant, and the trio of ink-blackened walnut pendants were all designed by the couple and, like many other furnishings in the home, built by +Veve, a local woodcraft studio. It was partly the tight cooperation with +Veve that led Chris and Junko to establish Craftsman Collective, a project that connects talented international designers with traditional craft workshops.
The house has operable openings on all sides, including a floor-to-ceiling window in the shower and large arched glazing in the living area that faces west to capture sunsets.
An outdoor shower set in the timber-clad walkway offers another way for the homeowners and their guests to connect with nature, and an easy way to rinse off after swimming.
Central Bhutan enjoys cool year-round temperatures due to its high altitude. (The Tang Valley sits at around 9,186 feet above sea level.) To cope with the cooler temps, the Bhutanese have made chilies an integral part of their cuisine. Brave visitors can try Bhutan’s national dish, <i>ema datshi</i>, a fiery combination of spicy chilies and cheese made from goat, cow, or, more frequently, yak milk. Ogyen Choling guests gather for family-style meals served on a patio and its adjoining kitchen, where villagers who work on the property turn vegetables from the garden into hearty Bhutanese staples. Choden’s Swiss husband, Walter Roder, cultivates fresh produce in the garden, such as tibia-size carrots, tomatoes, leeks, and cauliflower.
