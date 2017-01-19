A glass-lined shower with a Hudson Reed showerhead adds a modern touch to the second-floor bathroom. A pane of privacy glass lets natural light enter the room.
Built by a crew of three, the home makes a virtue out of being unfussy and straightforward. The north-facing glass wall under the gable, with a triple-glazed facade, doesn't require shading or insulation. The quick-to-build structure—which consists of just structural insulated panels (SIB) made from OSB panels with a foam core, and a concrete floor that retains heat—doesn't include any complicated systems or require much maintenance.
The north wall of the IST home functions as a cut-away, offering a peek inside an efficient yet cozy dwelling. Architect Peter Jurkovič built the home for a woman who had sold her flat in the big city of Bratislava and wanted something that reminded her of the village life of her childhood.
Seen from a distance, the farmhouse has a time-honored quality, though it’s still clearly a product of the 21st century.
Oisterwijk Brouwhuis was designed by Bedaux de Brouwer Architecten and its finished structure resembles an elongated barn in the forests of Oisterwijk. The pitched roof makes way for a window wall that covers one entire end of cabin. The exterior is clad in black-stained wood, which matches the wooded forest and contrasts with the snow.
The fold-out wall allows lake access from the living room. The indoor fireplace can be rotated to warm up the terrace during chilly evenings outdoors.
A rainwater catchment system feeds a cistern and outdoor shower. The Butterfly chairs are from Hayneedle.
The Island House sits on a petite man-made island in 'Loosdrechtse Plas,’ a lake area near Amsterdam and Breukelen (from which the New York borough gots its name). The thin strip of land, a result of peat farming centuries ago, inspired the design of the cabin.
Architect Bill Yudchitz asked his son, Daniel, to help him create a self-sustaining multi-level family cabin in Bayfield, Wisconsin.
Constructed with prefabricated wood panels placed onto a steel frame, the Island House inspired the architects to create a series of modular prefabs based on the design, including a do-it-yourself kit.
Utilized year-round, the 225-square-foot cabin opens up to the surrounding countryside via parallel glass walls on either end and a folding wood door that leads to the terrace. Co-designer Remko Remijnse of 2by4 Architects says the concept was to make the “natural surroundings become part of the living room [so] you have endless living space.”
Fine wood craftsmanship defines the dwelling's interior, where all the facilities—from the kitchen cabinets to the fireplace to the bathroom—are integrated into a single oak wall, handmade by van Norel. He also made the dining table, which is paired with Philippe Starck master chairs—the only ready-made items in the space other than fixtures and appliances.
Renzo Piano's Diogene cabin on the Vitra campus in Switzerland, as published in Cabins (Taschen, 2014).
Rock the Shack: The Architecture of Cabins, Cocoons and Hide-Outs. Edited by Sven Ehmann, Sofia Borges. Copyright Gestalten 2013.
When the shutters are closed, the house assumes an introverted character.
According to Remijnse, since the only direction they could build on the small site was up, they decided to add height with a gabled roof.
Full-height glazing caps the central living area. A rigid steel frame concealed within its wood envelope allows for uninterrupted sight lines and creates a single, open-plan living space.
Architects Joan Soranno and John Cook of HGA developed five site-specific cabins that tread lightly on the land at Marlboro College in rural Vermont. These deceptively simple structures update the regional vernacular. Every year, Marlboro College hosts the Marlboro Music Festival in which classical musicians join together to hone their craft. These cabins help support the musicians that live, work, and rehearse together.
The family retreat abuts a rocky cliff in Herfell, Norway. The central cabin provides communal living spaces, while the two cabins that flank it are used as private sleeping quarters.
Updating the A-frame of yore, this home’s liberal use of windows makes the most of panoramic views spanning two valleys. Catalonia, Spain. Cadaval & Sola-Morales from the book Rock the Shack, Copyright Gestalten 2013.
Based in New York City, Cocoon9 takes a unique approach to prefab homes, offering a line of tiny homes with high-quality construction and finishes, smart technology, energy efficiencies, and versatile spaces that are ready for the modern market.
With one side of the house closed off, views are directed through the glazed south and west facades to the grassy clearing beyond. "We planted tens of thousands of blue bells and lots of rhododendrons," Oostenbruggen says of the green space. "The setting developed over time."
Rocks that were unearthed while digging the foundation make up the hardscape in the rear, beyond the open porch. “It’s one of my favorite parts of the house,” says resident Laura Sohn. Sanders Pace Architecture finished the exterior in western red cedar treated with Sikkens Cetol.
Subtle features incorporated into the design, including an elevated terrace and jetty, help the home float above the island.
Tiny houses are spreading across the world—and probably because it really just makes sense. The tiny home lifestyle is the ultimate application of creative resourcefulness, and allows residents to reduce their environmental footprints without sacrificing good design.
When they are eventually integrated into the parks, the cabins are meant to stand in groups of ten to 15.
The west side is clad with six shutters made of horizontal, western red cedar slats that can be opened or closed with a single movement. "We wanted it to be able to feel cozy when needed," Oostenbruggen says.
“We did our best to tuck the buildings into the site—the goal was to get up high on a perch. It was a matter of setting that elevation and working back down with the topography.”—Riley Pratt, architectural designer
The house's ceiling was hewn from Douglas fir, which gives off a warm glow. The rafters were designed to emulate the look of strong ceiling beams.
The house may appear conventional at a glance, but a closer look shows how Oostenbruggen has pushed the boundaries of the traditional gabled typology. It has an asymmetrical roof, with slate shingles that extend down the eastern side to close it off completely.
The school building sits above the snow, on light piles instead of a permanent concrete foundation. This makes the building easily removable and, according to Girodo, “avoids risks and complications during on-site construction.” The environmental impact of the facility’s 10-day dry-assembly was minimal compared to traditional construction methods.
Girodo describes LEAPfactory’s architecture as being “molded according to the needs and stresses imposed by context.” In this setting, strong winds and snow loads are serious concerns. The shell’s composite sandwich panels and aluminum shingles ensure that the school can withstand the elements.
The Desert House located in Desert Hot Springs is a steel structure designed with large expansive windows, and concrete flooring.
Architect Edward Paul Haladay, a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake, aimed to use prefab architecture in order to create an affordable housing solution for the large amount of population living below poverty in Baltimore, Maryland.