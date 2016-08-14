The house incorporates a variety of wood finishes, all in the same general color palette: unfinished ipe for the pool terrace, Douglas fir for the trellis and windows, and stained cypress for the siding mixed in with the exterior’s original redwood.
The deck connects to the open kitchen and living room through Loewen sliding glass doors. Photo by Patrick Bernard.
For homeowners on a budget, the Internet is your best bet when making upgrades. “What we should all really be excited about is how much access we have to furniture and accessories at any price,” Berkus said. “I started my design firm pre-Internet and now we source 85 percent of what we use online because we have so much incredible access online.” Berkus recommends shopping globally by scouring websites like ebay.fr for more unique pieces of furniture that will stick with you for many years. 1stdibs and One Kings Lane are other good options. Pictured is a mid-century modern living room renovation designed by contestant Lukas Machnik> in Palm Springs for American Dream Builders. Photo courtesy NBC.
Grove Desk for Room & Board. Handcrafted by Pennsylvanian woodworkers, the Grove desk features a natural oil-and-wax finish that showcases the grain of its solid wood construction. Mid-century details like turned tapered legs and beveled edges lend an air of refinement.
In Kohn's living room are classic mid-century pieces and a DIY coffee table made from a ping pong table and boxes.
Here's another view of the mid-century ceramics the couple collects and displays around the house.
Ignazia Favata, an architect at Studio Joe Colombo in Milan, says, “His designs have not aged in 30 years—they seem to have slipped the bonds of time.” Proof resides in the permanent collections of MoMA, the V&A, and the Centre Pompidou, all of which own a plywood edition of the 4801.
Provincetown Contemporary with Mid-Century Flair: Designed by Trevor Pontbriand, this Provincetown contemporary is a rare retreat with state-of-the-art amenities. Grand views of Cape Cod Bay and Wood End Light, and a screening room are among this captivating home's offerings. Presented by Atlantic Bay Sotheby's International Realty.
The view as it appears today.
