As in many renovations, decorative touches, like this Marcel Wanders chandelier, were occasionally installed before more critical elements.
Architect George Bradley and his husband, Eddie Baba, renovated a 1941 house in San Francisco. A painting by Richard Wright and a sofa by Paolo Piva for B&B Italia dominate the family room.
“The house was designed to complement the challenging triangular corner site and its context.” —George Bradley, architect.
The modular suites continue to provide guests with direct contact with the surroundings using huge floor-to-ceiling windows. Privacy is upheld as each unit can only be accessed from the back.
A standing-seam steel roofing panel clads a portion of the exterior, while the aluminum pipes also serve as the railing for the roof deck. The family cooks all their meals at the fire pit outside.
Walker Evans: Atlanta, Georgia. Frame Houses and a Billboard (1936)
Burke demonstrates the sliding doors that open to the couple’s garage.
A third-floor courtyard stands in for a backyard and gives Elodie, the couple’s two-year-old daughter, a place to play outdoors. A Hunting chair by Børge Mogensen shares the space with a child’s chair by Tomii Takashi and a vintage Danish coffee table.
Wexler Family House, Palm Springs, 1955. Photo by Juergen Nogai, 2010. Next week, on Saturday February 26, in Palm Springs during Modernism Week, the Museum's Architecture and Design Council will sponsor a series of lectures about the importance of post-war architecture and its innovations, a symposium on Wexler's legacy, and tours of several Wexler houses. I will be participating in the symposium along with two other contemporary architects, Barton Meyers and Lance O'Donnel, who continue the legacy built by Wexler and Case Study architects such as Ellwood.
A tract house with a butterfly roof designed in 1956 for Joe Dunas.
Another 1956 tract house with a flat roof designed by Krisel.
A scenic view from dinner at the Ship in the Desert, home of Trina Turk and Jonathan Skow.
A home in Krisel's Kings Point development, an 11-acre site off of the Canyon Country Club golf course that was designed in the early 1960s.
This green peplum number is made from silk brocade fabric, designer unknown. The early 50's straw hat with gold leaf lining is Dior inspired.
The 1956 all-white La Casa di Ucello Bianca, designed by an unkown architect, was carefully restored by its current owners.
Kings Point—located at the Indians Canyon Golf Resort—is home to 44 condominiums designed by Dan Palmer and William Krisel in 1968. High ceilings, ample clerestory windows, and extensive views of the Jacinto Mountains are among their defining charactertistics.
The Sandpiper is a group of nine real estate subdivisions (306 homes in total), designed by Krisel and built between 1958 and 1969. Krisel also did all the landscape design for the site.
Volvos with the new adaptive cruise control technology (ACC) lined up in front of the Palm Springs Art Museum to chauffeur guests to dinner.
A courtyard like this is just begging to hold a party. Photo by Dan Chavkin.
The kitchen of the La Casa di Ucello Bianca. As architect Ron Radziner says in the book's forward, Chavkin's color photography captures the light so essential to experiencing the West Coast's desert modernism.
1030 West Cielo Drive, Palm Springs
877 S Via Las Palmas, Palm Springs
Guests mingled around the pool. Hello Again welcomed partygoers to rethink the typical dinner party.
The Kaufman Residence by Richard Neutra, Palm Springs, 1946. Photo courtesy of the Julius Sherman Photography Archive, Getty Research Institute, Los Angeles.
The Saguaro Palm Springs, Palm Springs Especially after a brutal winter, a stay at The Saguaro is like entering a new, technicolor dimension. Centered around a sizable pool, the guest rooms feature hand-crafted Mexican furniture in varying eye-popping hues. Architects Peter Stamberg and Paul Aferiat were inspired by Palm Springs’ indigenous desert flowers.
The Saguaro on E. Palm Canyon Dr.
The Autonomous Tent is available to book for $495 plus tax per night. To make a reservation, visit the Treebones Resort website.
Photo by Dan Chavkin.
When Goldstein bought the house, the only vegetation was one lonely tree. He made himself a goal to create his own tropical jungle, which now extends over four acres of the property.
“Tel Aviv is different from the rest of Israel. This is one of the most modern cities in the world.” —Architect Pitsou Kedem
Use this as a guide to finding the right architect for your new home or renovation—and what to expect during the process.
A sign outside the hotel displays its cheeky sense of humor.
