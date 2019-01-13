Stonco wall-mounted lights and WAC lighting add an industrial touch to the bright and airy living room. The floor lamp is by Ligne Roset.
Whether you’ve given up on houseplants after past failures, are totally new to the green thumb game, or just want to get a refresher course on the hardiest plants out there, this list is for you.
Known for furniture and interior design, Ezequiel Farca transformed a 1970s-style concrete home in Mexico City into a tranquil sanctuary. The temple-like retreat blends into the hilly Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood with its pale gray-green hue and strategic plantings, which soften the boundaries between house, garden, and street. The Recinto lava stone patio accessed through the living room holds teak outdoor furniture designed by Farca himself.
The “Wild Days” space is defined by a black painted ceiling and a massive custom mosaic.
The Window House by Formzero features a serene garden bathroom, complete with forest views.
This custom mosaic hot tub commissioned by Bricault Design is inspired by the Copacabana boardwalk of Rio de Janeiro—a nod to the client’s connection to Brazil.
A quartet of red paints (Raspberry Truffle, Million Dollar Red, Vermillion, Arroyo Red), all by Benjamin Moore, make the built-in shelving in the dining area pop. The table is a custom design made of bookmatched walnut slabs joined by lacquered butterflies. The chairs are vintage Paul McCobb lacquered in turquoise (Benjamin Moore's Aruba Blue). The Ligne Roset Ruché sofa, designed by Inga Sempé, separates the living and dining spaces. The chandelier is by David Weeks Studio.
A cozy kitchen-dinning area in the studio and home of an Antwerp artist couple with Eames chairs, a second hand sofa and mustard-yellow walls.
Lim+Lu combined muted pink, deep blue and turquoise, ceramic tiles with striking patterns, black-and-white accents, and splashes of gold when remodeling this contemporary Art Deco-inspired apartment in Hong Kong.
Slow Dance, 36x48, $3000
Three deceptively simple shelves made of particleboard are the house's main structural elements. By pushing any one of the units, the resident can easily reposition it; they slide left or right with a simple track system.
“When I was getting my master’s in industrial design, color was what I always had the strongest response to. Color affects light, and therefore it affects how we perceive space and form. It’s integral to design.”
The lantern addition includes tall sliding doors topped by a frieze of windows to help elevate the light that now pours into the home, which was much darker before the renovation. At left is a load-bearing shear wall that pulls in colors from elements within the house’s existing palette.
The "Zen-inspired" lower bathroom is designed with rich colors and textures. Local craftsmen were engaged for the “tansu” tub (which overlooks the garden) and the carved bathroom door. Salvaged vertical grain Douglas Fir "stadium select"-grade bleacher seating was re-planed to create warm, textured ceilings.
In the media room, the saturated colors of the Paper chair by Piero Lissoni for Cappellini and the Twiggy floor lamp by Foscarini contrast with the wide-screen view of the back garden.
Paper installation (2013) For an installation for the Japanese paper manufacturer Takeo, architect Emmanuelle Moureaux suspended 840 pieces of paper in a spectrum of 100 colors.
The reused doors serve as more than floor, walls, and ceiling; several are still functional. In the dining room, the benches lift up for storage, and doors on either side of the banquette open to reveal closets.
The brass fittings are new to the project but are similar to metal that was originally used elsewhere in the project. The fittings, seen here in the children’s bathroom, will quickly acquire a dark patina.
Another simple, white kitchen with black countertops is this diminutive kitchen in Singapore. Light pours in through the large window, and a tiny but tasteful farmhouse kitchen table rests in the middle of everything.
@ehrlicharchitects: Cantilevered kitchen - finding inspiration at Dwell on Design.
The kids’ bathroom is lined in clean white tile, which is arranged in a way that “responds to the twisting and folding externally,” Dunn says.
Here, Vázquez poses on a sofa by Avant Haus in the new space. The slatted enclosure houses a bathroom; a one-way mirror lets users see out without forfeiting their privacy.
For the bathroom, the architects designed a clever tub that can serve as a shower, too. “Curved bath edges are not great to stand in so we wanted it to have a flat base,” Bright says. “We also didn't like that you would have to step over the edge of the bath to get in the shower. The solution to this was to sink it down.” The light is by Tub Design and fixtures by Duravit.
Another view of the kitchen.
The office includes the Living Tower designed by Verner Panton for Vitra.
"One thing that is highlighted by this project—and what I’m most interested in—is creating great architecture for limited means," Guess says. "When someone comes to me with constraints, I always feel like there's a better outcome in the end." The pouf, side table, and bookshelf are from CB2.
A path created with Stepstone's narrow concrete pavers meanders through the garden past the master bedroom.
A cedar-clad door in the front provides a shortcut to the backyard.
In this house in downtown Miami, lightweight, shuttered Western red cedar doors wrap the front porch to provide privacy and protection from the weather but support natural ventilation, which is important in biophilic design. The unstained wood will age naturally.
The house is located on a 25-acre site. It sat unsold on the property for two years before the couple discovered it.
"I put everything that I've always loved into this house," says Tyler—and that includes white tiles edged with gray grout in the bathroom, a design move previous clients had balked at.
Mobile sustainability: The sliding doors were made in Syracuse by CabFab with a formaldehyde-free plant-and-soy-based composite board manufactured by e2e of Ithaca, New York. The mobile partitions were fashioned from TimberStrand, an engineered lumber made from younger trees rather than old-growth timber. cabfab.com e2ematerials.com ilevel.com An unconventional exterior: The solar screen is made from medium-density overlay plywood, a widely available and relatively affordable material whose traditional use for highway signs testifies to its durability.
Raydoor is a sliding door and wall system that has been the choice for high-end designer lofts and residences for more than ten years. The company offers limitless options with color, lattice design patterns, and finishes to create an architectural statement within your home. With no floor track and a patented TwinFrameTM construction, Raydoor offers several ways to create sliding, bypassing, stacking, folding, pivoting, fixed, and pocket doors. Made in New York, and available for QuickShip, all of Raydoor's products are hand-finished, lightweight, durable, and easy-to-operate. For more Raydoor, check out the company on Dwell's DesignSource, and visit them in person at Dwell on Design New York, October 9-11.
A sliding storage wall can be tucked aside to allow a seamless connection to the living and dining area.
Shibata wanted more shelf space in her home office, so she added a plywood door with built-in bookshelves that opens into her bedroom to form a reading nook. Glimpsed from the adjacent room, the space looks larger than it actually is, thanks to the bright green walls.
Shibata wanted more shelf space in her home office, so she added a plywood door with built-in bookshelves that opens into her bedroom to form a reading nook. Glimpsed from the adjacent room, the space looks larger than it actually is, thanks to the bright green walls.

