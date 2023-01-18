SubscribeSign In
In the kitchen, appliances are strategically housed within bespoke joinery. Glass doors and picture windows intimately connect the space to the nearby gardens and hillside.
In the kitchen, appliances are strategically housed within bespoke joinery. Glass doors and picture windows intimately connect the space to the nearby gardens and hillside.
Asking £880K, this RIBA award–winning eco home sits perched above the Galloway Hills.
Asking £880K, this RIBA award–winning eco home sits perched above the Galloway Hills.
Modern Kitchen, hand built with vintage finds and baltic birch plywood.
Modern Kitchen, hand built with vintage finds and baltic birch plywood.
Cabin at dusk.
Cabin at dusk.
Circular window salvaged from a local church
Circular window salvaged from a local church
View out the gable end of the cabin into the woods
View out the gable end of the cabin into the woods
Timberframed loft
Timberframed loft