Herron Horton Architects converted a garage into a place for kids to study and play.
A front view of the renovated home. The wood slats screening the bedrooms on the street-facing side are repeated indoors on the interior staircase.
The kitchen features custom-stained, white oak cabinetry and honed granite countertops—plus plenty of storage.
This single-family residence in Bloomfield, Michigan, known as the Treehaus, embodies the iconic style of midcentury modernism. Thanks to a thoughtful renovation, this rare dwelling has been restored to its original state of refined elegance.