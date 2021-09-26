The wrap-around deck is a fantastic summer destination, outfitted in finds from Amazon and Target.
Now, crisp white walls and the refinished concrete floor conjure the loft's urban roots. Sleek black kitchen cabinets sync up nicely with the new metal railing.
Morrison and her two greyhounds pose with her brother and roommate, Michael Anthony Morrison—an artist who is also responsible for much of her art collection.
The 1000-square-foot ADU is two levels with a footprint that allows the owners to retain plenty of outdoor space for their dogs to play. The façade “is a rain screen system, so the heat gain on the Brazilian hardwood is minimized by being physically separated by an air gap between it and the membrane behind it,” said Knight. “So, the wood heats up when sun hits it and this is not directly translated into the wall on the interior; it is instead buffered by this air gap.” The large doors and second-story skylights then work together to pull a nice breeze through the house.
By saving money on her dining table, which is a piece of walnut countertop from IKEA, Morrison was able to budget for splurges like a bespoke, pink velvet sofa from Anthropologie.
An architect and construction engineer couple build a sustainable, 624-square-foot abode for $221,580 in their Southeast Portland backyard.
Conveniently located in their backyard, the office allows the couple to run their practice while staying close to their kids.
Large windows, doors, and a skylight flood the guesthouse and studio with plenty of sunlight.
