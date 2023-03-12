Dwell House
After an unprecedented year of earthquakes, hurricanes, and fires, a bright light has been shed on the benefits of building with concrete.
Porto-based architecture firm SUMMARY used its affordable Gamos System to construct the 10,743-square-foot development in just eight months.
There are currently one Miru cabin and three Ki cabins at Fritton Lake.
Photo by Aldo Lanzi
The peaceful spot holds many happy memories for the client and his family, and Casa ZGZ now gives them the opportunity to make many more new ones.
The Holiday Home's bright and airy sculptural design features a black exterior paired against a warm and welcoming natural wood interior.
The prefab compact cabins that Summary designed for Syntony Hotels in Paradinha, Alvarenga, Arouca, Portugal, are made from concrete, pine, and glass.
Living room with the sofa island