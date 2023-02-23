The living room was kept the same, and existing oak floors refinished.
A view of how the reworked entry meets the new office/library, with the slat wall promoting sightlines through the house.
Custom cabinetry creates entry storage, and wasn’t brought up to the ceiling, so as to appear floating and allow more natural light to spread. The custom metal fabrication is by Michael Northrup, including a powder coated railing and entry shelf.
Before: It was important to better connect the upper and lower levels.
The slat wall treatment is continued, with the powder-coated metal railing “creating a different language,” says Gregga. Adds Sean: The railing “has such a good feel in your hand.”
Floor Plan of The Rambler by Best Practice Architecture